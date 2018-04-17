Daniel Silvershein, MD, establishes concierge practice in collaboration with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

Daniel Silvershein is a board-certified physician and Fellow of the American College of Physicians. He maintains his practice in Internal Medicine at Concorde Medical Group's East 38th Street office and serves as Director of Concorde's Infusion Center. He has maintained a comprehensive primary care practice with the belief that medicine is truly both an art and a science: art that focuses on an individual, in the context of evidence-based medical science.

Dr. Silvershein retains an academic focus on medicine, publishing numerous articles and giving lectures in the fields of Sleep Medicine, Pain Medicine, and Cardiovascular Medicine. His focus on medical education continues at the NYU School of Medicine, where he serves as Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine and Academic Advisor to the New York City Free Clinic, which is run by the student body of the NYU School of Medicine. He has been designated, multiple times, as one of the Castle Connolly Top Doctors®. Dr. Silvershein is affiliated with NYU Langone Health.

By collaborating with CCPHP, Dr. Silvershein will be able to continue to provide his patients with outstanding, personalized care through a flexible membership model that will allow: same-day and next-day appointments, extended office visits, enhanced connectivity to over 50,000 Castle Connolly Top Doctors®, the innovative and personalized SENS Solution® Health Coaching program, and more.

"Providing care shouldn't be rushed," said Dr. Silvershein. "I value every moment with my patients, and to protect these moments I have collaborated with CCPHP."

"CCPHP is pleased to announce the addition of another leading physician to our roster of top concierge physicians," said Dean McElwain, President of CCPHP. "CCPHP is excited to collaborate with Dr. Silvershein, who enthusiastically shares our values when it comes to providing an exceptional and personalized care experience for our Members."

