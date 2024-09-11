Daniel Stark Law Earns a Spot in Texas' Top 20 Jury Verdicts for 2023

Daniel Stark Law secured the 16th position on the list with a $41 million verdict in the case of Currie v Landry, et al., achieved by attorneys Johnathan Stark and Chris Carver in 2023.

The Currie v Landry, et al. case involved a couple that got hit by a drunk driver head-on. The plaintiffs were driving home together from work at the time of the wreck. Following the collision, both plaintiffs were rushed to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Due to Stark and Carver's ability to tell their client's unique story, the jury determined that the defendant driver was acting within the scope of his employment at the time of the crash. As a result, the defendant's employer and its owner were held liable for multiple violations of company procedures.

Johnathan Stark, co-founder and attorney for Daniel Stark Law, and Chris Carver each received individual recognition for their dedication and tireless work on behalf of their clients.

Daniel Stark is unwavering in their commitment to preventing their clients from being bullied by big insurance companies. They understand the emotional and financial strain that comes with facing insurance adjusters and stand by their clients to ensure they get full value for their injuries. The recognition by Top Verdict for their success in this case is a testament to the firm's relentless pursuit of justice and passion for advocating on behalf of their clients.

About Daniel Stark:

With a team of over 160 employees, Daniel Stark is a Texas-based plaintiff's personal injury firm committed to providing remarkable legal representation and recovering full value for those impacted by others' negligence. Founded by friends Danny Daniel and Jonathan Stark, the firm boasts a core purpose of protecting clients from getting screwed by big insurance. Daniel Stark operates offices in North and South Austin, Bryan/College Station, Killeen, Waco, and Tyler.

SOURCE Daniel Stark, LLP