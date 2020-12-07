Daniel Wellington and Bambuser Enter Into a Global Partnership

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive live video shopping provider Bambuser and award-winning Swedish watch and accessories brand Daniel Wellington, today announced a global partnership to jointly launch and expand Live Video Shopping into new markets.

Daniel Wellington and Bambuser, which both have their headquarters in Stockholm, are well known for their first-mover strategies and scalable business models. Now the companies are joining forces in a global partnership to roll out Live Video Shopping into new emerging markets with a strong social media presence.

After working successfully with live shopping in China, one of Daniel Wellington's main markets, the company now chooses for the first time to roll out the concept to other key markets using Bambuser's proprietary Live Video Shopping technology.

Daniel Wellington will launch its live shopping concepts, all developed in-house, on three continents simultaneously. The company has chosen India, Mexico and Germany - three strategic countries with a loyal and well-performing influencer community.

- "Our live shopping business in China has been running successfully for a while now, and we are ready for the next step; to introduce Live Video Shopping in the rest of the world. To enable this, we were looking for a reliable partner with the ambition to grow with us and Bambuser was the obvious choice," says Johan Johansson, CEO at Daniel Wellington.

- "Daniel Wellington is a dream retailer, as they can scale the live shopping business with us through their impressive global influencer marketing community and valuable experience from the Asian market. We provide them with world-class technology and they with new emerging markets where we are keen to expand," says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO at Bambuser.

Contact information

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO Bambuser | +46 8 400 160 02 | [email protected]

Camilla Åstrand, Head of Global Communications Daniel Wellington | +46 761 80 27 11 | [email protected]

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

Daniel Wellington is a Swedish watch and accessories brand founded in 2011. All products are designed in-house in Stockholm, highlighting a commitment to perfected minimalistic design and providing the world with timeless style through affordable luxury. Since its inception, Daniel Wellington has sold over 9 million watches, and established itself as one of the most beloved brands in the industry.

