Daniel Wood Joins Bishop Fox as Associate Vice President of Consulting

Prior to joining Bishop Fox, Wood was the manager of security engineering and technology at Bridgewater Associates, a hedge fund managing over $160 billion in institutional investor funds, where he created the Enterprise Security Testing program that integrated into the Secure Software Development Lifecycle of all new technology projects and security controls; shaping the strategic direction of technology for the firm. Wood was also responsible for the technical security assessments of Bridgewater's international office expansions into Asia and Europe, as well as the assessment of a new portfolio of advanced technologies to support Bridgewater's partnership with Genpact in building a state of the art and innovative digital transformation hub.

Before that, he served in various roles supporting the U.S. government in security architecture, engineering, and offensive operations as a Security Engineer and Red Team Leader. Additionally, Wood has supported the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) on red teaming and digital warfare operations, and the U.S. Army on the Wargaming Cyber Effects on Soldiers' Decision-Making Project.

"We are thrilled to have Dan join our rapidly expanding team. He is a proven security engineering and technology expert with a strong track record of leading high performing technical security teams," said Vincent Liu, co-founder and CEO of Bishop Fox. "He is also a well-known subject matter expert in red teaming, insider threat, and counterintelligence among many other areas, and will be instrumental as we continue to extend our service line capabilities."

Wood is an appointed board member of the 2018-2109 Rutgers University Cybersecurity Advisory Board program. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified GIAC Penetration Tester (GPEN). Wood received his BSc. in Administration of Justice, with a specialization in homeland defense and counterterrorism, from George Mason University in 2008.

Bishop Fox is the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing. Since 2005, the firm has provided security consulting services to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which will allow the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and develop next generation offensive security technologies. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in Atlanta, GA; San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; and Barcelona, Spain.

