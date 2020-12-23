Daniel Yeager Joins The Wound Pros as Senior V.P. of Market Development

Daniel Yeager is a business professional with a vast amount of experience in sales, marketing, training, business development, and strategic planning. He graduated with honors from Capella University, Minnesota, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. With almost ten years of work experience, Daniel has developed a unique skill set that portrays excellence in his work ethic, dedication, and commitment to professional and personal growth. As Senior Vice President of Market Development, he will prioritize the continuous growth and refinement of The Wound Pros market expansion and business strategies.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been a remarkable year for The Wound Pros. The company has rapidly grown and expanded its operations into 16 states of the U.S. This year, it introduced RITA, an AI-enabled wound measurement app for assessing patients' wounds at the bedside or remotely and generating relevant documentation to support wound care teams. In response to the pandemic, it developed a camera-based health and wellness monitoring app for tracking variations in users' vital signs, including heart rate, respiratory rate, heart rate variability (HRV), oxygen saturation, mental stress, and blood pressure. Routine monitoring of vital signs, particularly oxygen saturation can effectively predict COVID-19 infection to curb the spread.

About The Wound Pros

The Wound Pros is a physician owned and managed company. It is an accredited supplier of DMEPOS and is also a Medicare Part B provider based in the United States. The company provides wound care services to long-term facilities across the country, including digital wound management, mobile vascular assessment, digital supply tracking, advanced EHR systems, and advanced wound care dressings. The Wound Pros uses a "high tech" approach incorporating AI to improve standardization and wound healing outcomes and a "high touch" approach providing human-to-human interactions for customer service and quality service delivery to its clients.

The Wound Pros is a privately held company.

Website: https://thewoundpros.com/

Contact:

Daniel Yeager

323-794-7543

[email protected]

