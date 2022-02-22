DANIELLA LEHAVI IS LAUNCHING THE FW22-23 COLLECTION IN NYC

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniella Lehavi will be launching its new FW22-23 Collection in a private VIP Showroom in NYC, Feb 26-Mar 1, 2022. The collection includes a wide range of iconic bags and wallets in multiple colors, all available online.

The collection was inspired by Middle-Eastern scenics and spirits. The abundance of earthly colors of the land and the cities, reflected in every aspect of life - from fashion to architecture to cuisine - influenced Ori Lehavi, Daniella Lehavi's son and the brand's CEO and Head Designer. His natural attachment to a toned-down color palette, stems from his mother's vision to create bags for modern-day women, those who are looking for sophisticated handbags that are unique yet comfortable and functional, guided him in designing the brand's new FW22-32 collection. The color combinations bring out a look and feel that is grounded on the one hand and stylish on the other hand. This unique approach aims to ignite emotions and create a real connection to each and every piece in the collection.

The line was carefully curated to fit every woman's needs and lifestyle - from large tote bags that conveniently accompany a busy day-to-day life; through functional backpacks for a casual look; to small belt, crossbody and clutch bags for more refined occasions. The collection includes vegan options and the prices range from 195$ to 695$.

The FW22-32 collection continues the brand's conscious ecological approach. Daniella Lehavi is committed to continuously searching for ways to reduce waste, use sustainable materials and non-chemical coloring techniques, and produce small-batch collections with low carbon footprints. All this, while maintaining its long-time partnerships with small, local factories across the entire supply chain in an effort to support small businesses around the world.

About Daniella Lehavi

Established in Tel Aviv in 1991, Daniella Lehavi is the most famous and first-ever Israeli accessories brand, conveying a strong, earthy, and sophisticated look. Daniella Lehavi drew her inspiration from her busy lifestyle in Tel-Aviv, one that was simultaneously organized, driven and creative. Her designs are timeless, elegant, and flow with the female body at ease. The family-owned company is now led by Ori Lehavi, Daniella's son, who made it his life mission to continue his mother's lifetime work after she passed away from cancer in 2013.

