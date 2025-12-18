Danielle Gray Named Head of Cross Country at The St. James Performance Academy

Collegiate Coach and Program Builder to Lead Academy Cross Country Program; Track & Field and Cross Country Discover Day Set for January 6, 2026, at 1:00 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. James Performance Academy is proud to announce Danielle Gray as Cross Country Head Coach. She will lead Cross Country athlete development while working alongside Maurice Hutton, Director of Track & Field, as an Assistant Track & Field Coach and leader of the Academy's high-performance Cross Country program.

Danielle Gray joins The St. James Performance Academy

Gray brings extensive collegiate coaching and recruiting experience to The St. James Academy, with a proven ability to develop championship-caliber runners and build competitive, sustainable programs. Her appointment further strengthens the Academy's Track & Field and Cross Country leadership structure under Hutton's direction.

Gray joins the Academy following impactful tenures at Virginia Military Institute (VMI) and Stevenson University, where she coached NCAA qualifiers, conference champions, All-Americans, and multiple school record holders while elevating team depth and performance. At Stevenson, she served as head coach, producing NCAA qualifiers and All-Americans, multiple conference champions, and overseeing one of the most significant periods of roster growth in program history.

She has coached standout student-athletes, including NCAA First Round qualifier Gavin Jenkins; multi-time conference champion and school record holder Trent Whittaker; NCAA qualifier and All-American Nate Williams; and All-Conference and All-Region Cross Country performers Hayden Schindler, Lyla Goffena, and Rebecca Gauthier. Gray is also recognized for her recruiting prowess, having recruited and signed more than 60 Track & Field and Cross Country student-athletes in two recruiting cycles, effectively doubling a collegiate roster.

"Danielle Gray is an exceptional addition to our Track & Field program," said Elyse Graziano, Chief Sports Officer at The St. James. "Her expertise in distance development, combined with Maurice Hutton's leadership in Track & Field, creates a strong foundation for our Cross Country and distance athletes."

"I'm excited to join The St. James and contribute to a program built on excellence and opportunity," said Gray. "This is a special environment for Cross Country and Track & Field runners, and I'm honored to be part of it."

Danielle Gray joins Hutton, along with Tamika Dudley, Spencer Ford, Darryl Overton, Book Richardson, and other distinguished Academy coaches in leadership positions at The St. James Performance Academy.

Track & Field and Cross Country Discover Day

Tuesday, January 6, 2026; 1:00 p.m.

The St. James Performance Academy | Springfield, Va.

Prospective families are invited to the Track & Field and Cross Country Discover Day to get an inside look at our academic, athletic, and college readiness programs. Meet our directors and coaches, explore our campus, and experience what makes The St. James a national leader in educational and performance development. More information is available at https://www.thestjames.com/academy

