Danielle Maged Joins Global Citizen as Chief Growth Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Citizen, the international advocacy organization, today announced that Danielle Maged has joined the organization as its Chief Growth Officer, a newly created position. With a deep understanding of the ever-evolving global entertainment, technology, media and sports landscapes, Ms. Maged brings over two decades of experience inspiring change, building and running businesses, driving revenue and developing brands. She will work to expand and diversify Global Citizen's revenue streams, driving innovation and new partnerships across both consumer and business segments. Ms. Maged will oversee the organization's marketing, communications, public relations, editorial, rewards, and product efforts.



Global Citizen is a movement of engaged citizens who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty, tackle climate change and reduce inequality by 2030. Since 2012, Global Citizen has grown into one of the largest, most visible platforms for people around the world calling on world leaders to honor their responsibilities in achieving the United Nations Global Goals, a roadmap to end extreme poverty, tackle climate change, and reduce inequality by 2030, agreed to by all 193 member states of the United Nations in 2015. To date, Global Citizens have taken over 24 million actions and mobilized $48.5 billion in commitments and policy announcements from leaders that have impacted the lives of 880 million people living in extreme poverty.

"We are entering a critical year for the achievement of the United Nations Global Goals, and the size of this challenge - helping get 736 million people out of extreme poverty - requires that we innovate and scale the movement to new heights," said Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen. "We are excited to have Danielle joining our team. Her proven leadership and ability to scale organizations will catalyze Global Citizen's growth into new markets and expand our ability to reach our goal of engaging 100 million people across the world in the movement."

"Global Citizen has built and activated an army of tens of millions of connected, informed, and engaged people across the globe. When an organization makes global citizenship its mission, it finds itself with incredibly passionate and committed allies and partners. It's been incredible to watch how the universal language of music has turbocharged its growth," said Ms. Maged. "At a time where every single voice can be heard, I am thrilled to be able to help grow the movement and offer my expertise to advance Global Citizen's reach and purpose. There's a huge opportunity to cultivate additional partners in media and technology, sports organizations, athlete ambassadors, among others excited by the power of the mission and what we can collectively achieve."

Ms. Maged's operating experience spans across media properties and major leagues, such as

Fox Sports, National Geographic, NBA, ESPN, as well as some of the world's best-known brands such as Madison Square Garden and eBay/StubHub. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President of Global Solutions, Fox Networks Group, where she built a new team responsible for creating, developing, and executing deep revenue partnerships across the domestic and international media assets of Fox Networks Group (FNG) and 21st Century Fox. At FNG, Ms. Maged also led Sales for National Geographic's digital, TV, and print assets.



Prior to FNG, Ms. Maged was an executive at eBay, where she served as Global Head of Partnerships and Business Development for StubHub (an eBay company). Joining the company as a start-up in 2000, she played a pivotal role in its growth over fourteen years, staying on after eBay's acquisition in 2008. A member of its executive team, she led groundbreaking partnerships, and integrated the company into the global sports and entertainment ecosystems.

With a reputation for innovation, excellence and mentorship, Ms. Maged is the recipient of the 2017 Ad Age Women to Watch Award; 2017 Ad Week's List of Disruptors; 2013 WISE (Women in Sports & Events) Woman of the Year, as well as a 2012 Sports Business Journal Women Game Changer.

Ms. Maged serves on the boards of the Police Athletic League (PAL); the HIV Experience Resource Organization; the UJA Federation of New York Sports for Youth Executive Committee; and Columbia University She Opened the Door task force. She received her MBA from Columbia Business School, and her BA from Columbia University.

Global Citizen is set to embark on its largest and most impactful year as an organization. In December, it will host the Global Citizen Prize award show in London, hosted by John Legend, and honoring world leaders, artists, business leaders, and youth activists who keep the world's poor at the forefront of their life's work. Over the course of 2020, Global Citizen will host Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream. This year-long effort to engage the world in stepping up to achieve the United Nations Global Goals will culminate on September 26, 2020, with a global media event featuring five events across five continents. The largest live broadcast cause event in history, the show will see artists, policy makers, and business leaders unite to create unprecedented change and lasting impact.

For more information about Global Citizen, please visit www.globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen.

Blaec von Kalweit, blaec@globalcitizen.org

Sunshine Sachs, GC@sunshinesachs.com

(212) 691-2800

https://www.globalcitizen.org

