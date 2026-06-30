Danielle Mikesell of Cabinetworks Group bestowed 2026 Sales and Marketing Excellence Award -- The Sammy by Business Intelligence Group

LIVONIA, Mich., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle Mikesell, chief commercial officer of Cabinetworks Group, the country's largest privately owned cabinet manufacturer, was recently named an Industry Icon in the 2026 Sales and Marketing Excellence Awards — The Sammy by Business Intelligence Group.

The Sales and Marketing Excellence Awards honor the organizations, campaigns, teams, technologies and individuals setting the standard for what sales and marketing can accomplish when strategy, execution and accountability converge.

Danielle Mikesell, Cabinetworks

This year's program attracted nominations from organizations across more than 20 industries worldwide that were evaluated by a panel of business executives using objective scoring benchmarks.

Mikesell was amongst three others in her category to receive the accolade and the only female in her category to receive the award.

"I couldn't be more proud of Danielle for receiving this prestigious award," said Jeff Jackson, CEO of Cabinetworks Group. "She is an exceptional leader whose impact reached well beyond marketing. Danielle brings deep industry experience, strategic clarity and a genuine commitment to helping others grow. Her leadership has strengthened our brands, energized our teams, and helped position Cabinetworks Group for long-term success."

In mid May, Mikesell was promoted to chief commercial officer of Cabinetworks Group after serving as the company's chief marketing officer since 2024. During her time with the company, she has acted as a change agent for the organization, delivering measurable impact by driving alignment, clarity and disciplined focus in a challenging market and complex organization.

Judges noted Mikesell's ability to help shift the organization from a traditional manufacturing-first mindset to a more agile, customer-centric growth engine. Under her leadership, Cabinetworks Group has introduced more new products than in any year in the company's history, modernized key digital experiences, strengthened lead generation programs and created designer advisory councils that bring real-time customer insight into product development and brand strategy. Initiatives led by Mikesell enabled the business to outperform the market in revenue performance by 300 basis points, and a new strategic promotional approach she spearheaded drove more than $7 million in reinvestment into customer programs, further reinforcing long-term growth and partnership with customers.

Mikesell's recognition also reflects her longstanding commitment to developing people and advancing women in leadership. At Cabinetworks Group, she serves as executive sponsor of ELEVATE LeadHERship, a development community that has mentored more than 50 women over the past year and supported career growth across the organization, including nine participant promotions.

"Danielle proves that transformational leadership and servant leadership aren't opposites, they're partners," said Russ Fordyce, chief recognition officer for Business Intelligence Group. "Her ability to pair operational excellence with a genuine, lifelong commitment to mentoring others is exactly the kind of people-first, purpose-driven leadership our judges look for. She's earned every bit of this Industry Icon recognition."

About Danielle Mikesell

As Chief Commercial Officer of Cabinetworks Group, Danielle leads brand and channel strategy, product development and innovation, digital experience and marketing services for a portfolio of premier cabinetry brands. With more than 20 years of experience across building products, manufacturing and kitchen and bath design, she brings a unique perspective shaped by both executive leadership and hands-on industry experience, including previously owning a kitchen and bath dealership. Prior to joining Cabinetworks Group, Danielle held senior leadership roles at Wilsonart, PGT Innovations, and Masco Corporation. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for combining strategic vision, commercial leadership and customer insight to build high performing organizations, strengthen brands and accelerate enterprise growth.

About Cabinetworks Group

As the largest privately held cabinetmaker in the United States, Cabinetworks Group is home to more than 5,000 team members; 20 locations, including 16 manufacturing facilities; and 13 brands — among them industry leaders KraftMaid®, Medallion®, Merillat® and Smart® Cabinetry. Through an expansive network of major home centers, independent dealers and distributors, Cabinetworks builds life into the kitchen — meeting any customer's vision with the industry's most comprehensive cabinetry. More information about the company, its products, and career opportunities can be found at cabinetworksgroup.com.

About the Sales and Marketing Excellence Awards — The Sammy

The Sales and Marketing Excellence Awards — The Sammy — recognize the organizations, teams, campaigns, technologies, and individuals setting the standard for what sales and marketing can accomplish when strategy, execution, and accountability converge. Established by the Business Intelligence Group, the program evaluates performance across Creative Awards categories including Market Disruptor, Power Players, Industry Icon, and Brand Dominator, as well as Technology Awards categories spanning advertising technology, AI-powered marketing and sales, CRM, content management, email automation, event marketing technology, and more. Judged by experienced business executives using objective scoring benchmarks, the awards honor those who demonstrate not just what they did — but what it produced.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates more than 10 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership. Unlike popularity contests, BIG programs use professional judging panels and objective scoring benchmarks to identify organizations, products, and individuals making real, measurable impact. Winners receive a complete promotional toolkit — including blockchain-verified credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals. For more information, visit bintelligence.com.

SOURCE Cabinetworks Group