Merillat® launches refreshed Merillat Basics™ cabinetry line

DETROIT, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merillat®, a trusted leader in beautifully crafted cabinetry and part of the Cabinetworks Group portfolio, is pleased to announce a refresh of its Merillat Basics™ value line, launched on July 13, 2026. Guided by direct customer feedback and rooted in "The Merillat Way™," the update delivers a streamlined portfolio, new color options, construction upgrades, and popular new accessories. Combined with fast fulfillment in two weeks or less, these enhancements are designed to give dealers, builders, and distributors a stronger value-tier offering that doesn't complicate specification or sacrifice style.

McDurmon White and Olive

"We engaged with our customers and asked how we could help them win the neighborhood," said Dave Matthews, Merillat Senior Vice President of Marketing. "This update was developed by Merillat, but it was truly conceived by the greater kitchen and bath community."

New laminate colors

The refreshed line introduces three trend-forward laminate finishes designed to bring personality and range to entry-level projects:

Bluff. A warm, muted neutral that creates a calm, welcoming feeling in any space.

Charcoal. Sophisticated and deep, perfect for a bold, contemporary feel.

Olive. Earthy and rich, blending organic warmth with modern expression.

Construction upgrades

Merillat Basics now includes standard matching end panels when upgrading to all plywood construction with dovetail drawers, making it easier to create a high-end look and feel with exceptional value.

Popular new accessories

New accessory options include a full-depth shelf and wastebasket expansion, giving partners more flexibility to achieve any kitchen, exactly as needed.

Shipped quickly, installed easily

Merillat Basics ships in two weeks or less through Merillat FastTrack™, with replacement parts available in just one week. Combined with standard matching ends on all plywood construction, the line is designed to eliminate unnecessary installation friction and keep projects moving.

"The Merillat Way is built on helping our customers succeed in every project— through smart solutions, dependable service, and cabinetry that's not just beautiful, but makes their work easier," said Danielle Mikesell, Cabinetworks Group Chief Operating Officer. "This refreshed Merillat Basics line brings that philosophy to life with a stronger value-tier offering that is simpler to specify, faster to fulfill, and designed to help dealers, builders, and distributors deliver beautiful kitchens with confidence."

To explore the refreshed Merillat Basics line, visit Merillat.com.

About Merillat

Merillat Cabinetry is the professional's choice delivering exceptional service, unmatched breadth of choice, and unwavering confidence. With a storied legacy of craftsmanship and a forward-looking approach to style, function, and construction, Merillat offers three exceptional lines of cabinetry to fit any situation or space. Plus, it offers an efficient process, a service-first mentality, and a philosophy to help dealers, designers, and distributors win the neighborhood. Learn more at merillat.com.

About Cabinetworks Group

As the largest privately held cabinetmaker in the United States, Cabinetworks Group is home to more than 5,000 team members; 20 locations, including 16 manufacturing facilities; and 13 brands — among them industry leaders KraftMaid®, Medallion®, Merillat® and Smart® Cabinetry. Through an expansive network of major home centers, independent dealers and distributors, Cabinetworks builds life into the kitchen — meeting any customer's vision with the industry's most comprehensive cabinetry. More information about the company, its products, and career opportunities can be found at cabinetworksgroup.com.

[Photography Asset Downloads]

Merillat-Basics-2026-Launch-McDurmon-White-and-Bluff

Merillat-Basics-2026-Launch-McDurmon-White-and-Olive

Merillat-Basics-2026-Launch-McDurmon-Charcoal

SOURCE Cabinetworks Group