KraftMaid® Unveils "Very Important Pieces" in Latest Product Introduction

New enhancements give designers more ways to create personalized, functional spaces

DETROIT, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KraftMaid®, a leader in semi-custom cabinetry and part of the Cabinetworks Group portfolio, is pleased to announce the addition of "Very Important Pieces" (VIPs) to the product line available through the brand's network of independent kitchen and bath dealers. Intended to help designers and dealers bring more personalized, beautiful, and hardworking spaces to life, the product introduction features an all-new Pocket Door Cabinet in many in-demand sizes, new and refreshed decorative range hoods, and product enhancements that expand design flexibility across some of today's most requested kitchen and whole-home cabinetry applications.

Bell Hood

Leading the lineup is the new Pocket Door Cabinet, a versatile solution designed for spaces where concealed storage and easy access matter most. Ideal for pantries, coffee stations, beverage centers and entertaining zones, the cabinet opens to reveal a functional work area or display space, then tucks neatly away for a clean, finished look.

The introduction also expands KraftMaid's decorative range hood offering with the sculptural Bell Hood, refreshed Classic and Cove chimney-style hoods with updated silhouettes and expanded chimney options, and new Reeded and Wide Bottom Rail Box Hoods that complement the brand's growing collection of textured design details. Additional range hood program improvements and expanded cabinet height options give designers more tools to tailor each space to the homeowner's style, layout and storage needs.

"Today's most successful kitchen designs are deeply personal. They need to look beautiful, function effortlessly and support the way people really live," said Alexa Noel, vice president of brand and product for KraftMaid. "This launch gives dealers and designers a new collection of VIPs that deliver statement-making style, smart functionality and the craftsmanship customers expect from KraftMaid."

The new products support KraftMaid's 'Design Made Easy' approach by giving designers thoughtfully curated options that help simplify the design process while opening up more creative possibilities for personalized spaces.

"Designers are being asked to do more than ever — create spaces that are beautiful, highly functional and tailored to each homeowner," said Danielle Mikesell, chief commercial officer for Cabinetworks Group. "These new introductions give our dealer partners more ways to meet that demand with confidence."

The new products are available now through local KraftMaid dealers nationwide.

About KraftMaid Cabinetry

KraftMaid is the most preferred cabinetry brand by homeowners, known for blending style, function, and quality that lasts a lifetime. With a wide range of doors, finishes, and smart storage solutions, KraftMaid makes it easy to create kitchens that reflect personal style and everyday needs. Homeowners and designers alike rely on KraftMaid's helpful tools and resources to bring ideas to life, while decades of craftsmanship and innovation ensure cabinetry that's built to perform beautifully for years to come. Learn more at kraftmaid.com

About Cabinetworks Group

As the largest privately held cabinetmaker in the United States, Cabinetworks Group is home to more than 5,000 team members; 20 locations, including 16 manufacturing facilities; and 13 brands — among them industry leaders KraftMaid®, Medallion®, Merillat® and Smart® Cabinetry. Through an expansive network of major home centers, independent dealers and distributors, Cabinetworks builds life into the kitchen — meeting any customer's vision with the industry's most comprehensive cabinetry. More information about the company, its products, and career opportunities can be found at cabinetworksgroup.com.

SOURCE Cabinetworks Group