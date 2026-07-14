Danielle Moseley Joins ProvenBase as Vice President, Revenue & Business Development

Moseley brings more than 20 years of talent acquisition industry experience to ProvenBase as the company expands access to AI-powered sourcing for hard-to-fill roles

FAIRFAX, Va., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProvenBase, an AI-powered sourcing platform built to help organizations find, engage, and hire qualified talent faster, today announced that Danielle Moseley has joined the company as Vice President, Revenue & Business Development.

In this role, Moseley will lead business development for ProvenBase, focusing on strategic growth, customer relationships, market expansion, and partnerships that help more employers discover qualified talent they are not reaching through traditional sourcing channels.

Danielle Moseley, Vice President, Revenue & Business Development, ProvenBase

Moseley brings more than 20 years of experience in the talent acquisition industry, including over two decades with ERE Media, where she helped grow the company by leading sales and sponsorship efforts, building strategic partnerships with recruiting technology providers, developing new offerings, producing industry conferences, and supporting the company's training and media programs. Throughout her career, she has built lasting relationships with recruiting leaders and technology companies while gaining a deep understanding of the recruiting landscape.

Her appointment comes as talent acquisition teams face rising pressure to move faster, improve candidate quality, and uncover qualified professionals in a crowded hiring market. ProvenBase was built to help recruiters identify hard-to-find candidates, strengthen sourcing strategy, and bring better intelligence into the hiring process through AI-powered search, verified contact information, advanced analytics, dynamic messaging, and tools designed around recruiter workflow.

"Danielle has spent her career close to the real work of hiring. She understands this market because she has helped shape it from many sides, through media, conferences, partnerships, sales, training, and education. What stood out to me was not just her experience, but the way she builds trust. This next stage for ProvenBase is about listening carefully to employers, understanding where hiring still falls short, and helping recruiters find talent they may otherwise miss. Danielle understands both the business need and the human side of recruiting. I am grateful she chose to join us, and I know her leadership will help us serve more organizations with the seriousness and care their hiring challenges deserve."

— Ravi Tandra, CEO and Founder, ProvenBase

As Vice President, Revenue & Business Development, Moseley will work closely with ProvenBase leadership to expand the company's go-to-market strategy, deepen relationships with customers and partners, and support broader market adoption of the platform. Her focus will include helping organizations understand how AI-powered sourcing can improve visibility into overlooked talent pools, reduce friction in recruiting workflows, and support stronger hiring outcomes.

"I am excited to join ProvenBase at a time when employers are rethinking how they find and engage talent. Recruiting teams are being asked to do more with less, while the best candidates are often difficult to find through the same old channels. ProvenBase gives organizations a better way to uncover qualified talent, build stronger pipelines, and make sourcing more strategic. I look forward to helping more companies experience what the platform can do."

— Danielle Moseley, Vice President, Revenue & Business Development, ProvenBase

ProvenBase has continued to expand its platform capabilities to meet the needs of modern recruiters and talent acquisition leaders. The company's technology supports skills-first sourcing, AI candidate matching, deep talent discovery, verified candidate contact information, search intelligence, dynamic outreach, and reporting that helps teams understand gaps in their pipelines.

The appointment follows a period of sustained growth for ProvenBase, with expanding enterprise adoption across healthcare, financial services, and other industries. With Moseley joining the leadership team, ProvenBase is strengthening its revenue and business development efforts as it continues to serve employers across healthcare, financial services, government, technology, education, retail, manufacturing, legal services, and other industries where finding qualified talent remains a critical business priority.

About ProvenBase

ProvenBase is an AI-powered talent sourcing platform built to surface candidates that traditional tools consistently miss. Using proprietary Deep Search technology, ProvenBase searches across thousands of sources to uncover passive and hard-to-find talent for organizations facing critical hiring challenges across healthcare, financial services, professional services, and other industries where finding qualified talent drives meaningful business outcomes.

The platform combines deep candidate discovery, verified contact intelligence, AI-powered outreach, and advanced analytics designed to help recruiting teams work faster, build stronger pipelines, and make a measurable difference in how organizations hire.

ProvenBase is built to enterprise security and compliance standards and is trusted by healthcare systems, financial services firms, and organizations across multiple industries where sourcing qualified talent is a critical business priority. To learn more, visit www.provenbase.com.

Media Contact

Jim Stroud

Head of Market Strategy and Industry Engagement

ProvenBase, Inc.

[email protected]

www.provenbase.com

SOURCE ProvenBase