Danielle Myers, Operations & Compliance Manager, Thermostat Recycling Corp. Receives the News '40 Under 40' Award

"This list highlights some of the best and the brightest coming up in the HVAC industry."

"I'm flattered to receive this award because I enjoy working every day with HVAC professionals across every level. This industry can have such a positive effect on our environment for future generations, and I look forward to being a part of it," Myers said.

Myers' responsibilities include directing TRC's collections, monitoring the HVACR industry's intelligence and conducting marketing and public relations on behalf of its recycling programs.

Myers joined TRC in November 2016 as office manager. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, with a major in Leadership, Ethics and Organizational Sustainability from St. Joseph's University.

"The individuals chosen represent every aspect of the industry, including the manufacturing, distribution, instructional, and contracting sectors," Gargaro said. "There are those who grew up in the industry and those who entered it in the most interesting of circumstances.

"While the stories of how they reached the HVAC industry vary greatly, the common denominator is that they love the field and their careers.

"While hundreds could certainly have been highlighted, we were tasked with choosing the top 40.

"Check out who made this year's list and get to know the individuals who are already leading the trade into the future." You can view the winners at https://bit.ly/338iiXK.

About TRC

Thermostat Recycling Corp., founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 30 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 2.5 million thermostats, containing 12 tons of mercury, since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. Learn more about TRC at thermostat-recycle.org.

