Danielle Sabrina Named Female Entrepreneur of The Year

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribe Builder Media, the award-winning public relations agency, today announced that its founder and CEO, Danielle Sabrina, has been named Female Entrepreneur of The Year by Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we've produced a cohort of amazing, Stevie-winning women, organizations, and achievements like no other. At all times, our winners show themselves to be fearless and indomitable, but their leadership and example are especially valued this year."

Judge's comments on Danielle Sabrina:

"Danielle is an empowering, innovative, and inspirational leader and having been in receipt of many awards demonstrates her ability as a high achiever but also as a supporter and mentor to other small businesses and the community."

"Danielle is a high achiever, incredible success helping businesses build brand awareness in unique and innovative ways. PR and 'tribe' building are often undervalued by small entrepreneurs, so having access to Danielle would be an amazing support to their business outreach."

Danielle Sabrina won in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category for Business Services for the second consecutive year. "I feel so honored to receive the Silver Award for Female Entrepreneur of the Year at this year's Stevie® Awards," said Danielle. "I am so grateful to my team and our clients for another amazing year, and I cannot wait to see what this next year will bring as we navigate this new normal. Congratulations to all of this years' winners!"

About Danielle Sabrina:

Danielle Sabrina is a celebrity publicist and founder of Tribe Builder Media, an award-winning boutique PR firm. Before founding her agency, Sabrina started her career on Wall Street at just 19 years old, becoming one of the industry's youngest traders. Known for her media and brand strategy, her results-oriented reputation through the years has gained the trust of many high-profile CEOs, professional athletes, and celebrities, making her one of the most sought-after brand and media strategists. Additionally, she was named Female Entrepreneur of the Year 2019, CIO's Top 20 Female Entrepreneur to follow, and Entrepreneur Magazine's expert mentor and regular contributor.

About Tribe Builder Media:

Tribe Builder Media is an award-winning public relations agency that connects the world of business development, marketing, and public relations. Through the years, the agency's success has gained the trust of many high-profile CEOs, professional athletes, and celebrities who look to Tribe Builder Media to incubate new ideas, create buzz, and develop strategic partnerships. The agency has received the following awards for its work in marketing and public relations, ranked the 5th Best Company in America by Entrepreneur Magazine, Best Public Relations Agency in CA and NY, Consumer World Award for Best Global PR Agency. The agency's strategy and insight have played an integral part in our clients achieving prestigious awards such as Inc 500, Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startup, Entrepreneur 360, among other top-level recognition.

About The Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Finalists list in all categories are available at www.stevieawards.com/women.

