Danielle Wernert of Peterman Brothers named to ACHR News 40 Under 40 list

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle Wernert of Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, has been recognized as one of the heating and cooling industry's top young talents of 2023 by leading trade publication ACHR News.

Wernert has been named to the magazine's annual 40 Under 40 list highlighting young HVAC professionals making a difference in the industry. She is the co-founder and program manager of Peterman's Top Tech Academy, an internal trade school that helps turn new hires into full-time HVAC technicians in four months.

"I'm honored to be recognized by ACHR News, but none of my achievements would be possible without the dedicated young people who come through the Top Tech Academy every year," Wernert said. "Meeting their families and seeing the impact we have on their lives is an incredibly rewarding experience, and I'm proud of every student who goes through our program."

Wernert joined Peterman Brothers in 2019. As program manager for Top Tech Academy, she is involved in every phase of the program, from recruiting to graduation, supporting students as they learn and then transition to their professional careers. More than 150 Top Tech Academy graduates enter the HVAC and plumbing industries each year.

"Dani's drive and commitment have been critical to the success of our academy program," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "She's demonstrated true leadership and serves as an example for our entire team. I can't imagine anyone who deserves this honor more."

To see the full ACHR News 40 Under 40 list, visit https://www.achrnews.com/articles/153435-2023-top-40-under-40-hvacr-professionals.

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing or cooling needs. For more information, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/

About Peterman Brothers
Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

