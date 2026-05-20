DANIMALS® UNVEILS NEW RECIPE DELIVERING A GOOD SOURCE OF CALCIUM, VITAMIN D & FIBER FOR GROWING KIDS

The update comes at a moment when many parents are looking for simple, trustworthy ways to support their growing children amid busy summer schedules and competing nutrition messages on social media. With the structure and routines of the school year fading, and snacking on the rise, parents are seeking easy wins and credible guidance to feel confident they're supporting their kids' nutritional needs. And Danimals is here to help!

To celebrate the new recipe and help families navigate summer with confidence, Danimals is teaming up with Pediatric Registered Dietitian, Dani Lebovitz, MS, RDN, of Kid Food Explorers and the #1 Magnetic Building Sets brand4 in America, MAGNA-TILES®, to launch the Let Them Be Giant Summer Pledge. The initiative brings nutrition education to life through engaging, interactive tools that encourage learning through STEAM inspired play, making it easier for parents to support their growing kids all summer long.

DANIMALS REFORMULATION: WHAT CHANGED & WHY

The updated recipe was designed to make it easier for parents to choose a snack that offers both a great taste kids love and key nutrients that parents can feel good about, especially during the busy, less-structured days of summer. Danimals smoothies now contain 25% less total sugar than the prior smoothie recipe, and the new formula contains no flavors or colors from artificial sources and no high-fructose corn syrup.

"We know parents are trying to balance what their kids ask for with what they feel good about serving. This updated recipe was inspired by what parents told us they wanted – snacks that taste great while offering meaningful nutrition," said Anne Laraway, Head of Kids Brands, Danone USA. "That's what helped guide these updates – keeping our kid-loved taste, while improving the nutrition with less sugar and added fiber, all coming to you from the beloved Danimals brand."

In addition to being a good source of key nutrients like calcium, vitamin D and fiber, Danimals is helping families as a good source of expert guidance on nutrition. Teaming up with Pediatric Registered Dietitian, Dani Lebovitz, MS, RDN, Danimals has developed easy-to-use, expert-backed resources to empower parents with tips on fostering healthy eating habits and nutritious snacking when summer schedules can throw routines off track.

"Feeding kids over the summer can feel like a lot. Routines shift, kids are constantly hungry and parents are rushing to pack lunchboxes for camp without wanting to overthink every choice," said Dani Lebovitz, MS, RDN. "As a dietitian and mom, I know what it's like to want easy, realistic options that kids love and parents feel good about. Summer also creates so many natural opportunities for kids to learn about food from packing picnics for play dates at the park, to sharing snacks by the pool and trying new foods along the way. That's why I'm excited to partner with Danimals to give families simple, expert-backed tips and snack inspiration that make summer feeding feel easier, more fun and less stressful."

LET THEM BE GIANT SUMMER PLEDGE: THE DETAILS

The Let Them Be Giant Pledge is a summer program that invites families to celebrate growth, build small healthy habits and make snack time a moment of real connection – encouraging families to commit to building positive habits together!

To bring to life the importance of eating nutritious snacks and meals, Danimals and MAGNA-TILES co-created an exclusive building-block set specifically designed to help families learn how growing bodies use calcium, vitamin D and fiber. Through the summer, from May 19 - July 27, parents can secure a chance to win the Danimals Building Blocks of Nutrition MAGNA-TILES® Set by entering at DanimalsSummerPledge.com and take the Let Them Be Giant Summer Pledge.2

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Danimals on the Building Blocks of Nutrition set to help educate parents on the importance of childhood nutrition in a fun and creative way," said Ted Kochowicz, Brand Manager at MAGNA-TILES. "This fresh take on our 20-piece Combo set is a great way to show how Danimals is a good source of key nutrients kids need, and we hope it inspires families to learn more about the importance of nutrition through Meaningful Play and hands-on learning."

THE HEALTHCARE PRACTITIONER PARENT COMMUNITY: SUPPORTING NUTRITION PROFESSIONALS IN PERSONAL AND WORK LIFE

Danimals is also launching the Danimals Healthcare Parent (HCParent) Community to provide support to pediatric nutrition professionals and pediatric healthcare practitioners on topics including navigating picky eating and providing inspiration for meal and snack prep for their families, and the families they serve.

For more information on the new Danimals recipe, the Let Them Be Giant Summer Pledge and how to enter for an exclusive Building Blocks of Nutrition MAGNA-TILES Set, head over to DanimalsSummerPledge.com. You can also keep up to date with Danimals on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for even more snacking inspiration and tips.

1Danimals smoothies contain 25% less total sugar (6g per 3.1oz) than prior recipe (9g per 3.1oz).

2NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Open to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Danimals Pledge Giveaway begins at 12:00 AM ET on 5/19/26 and ends at 11:59 PM ET on 7/27/26. For complete rules and details, go to danimalssummerpledge.com. Sponsor: Danone USA, PBC.

3Nutrients which are generally under-consumed in the diets of most children

4Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/JAN-DEC 2025

About Danimals®

Danimals Kids' Smoothies and Low Fat Yogurt Pouches provide parents with convenient snack choices with nutrients kids need and taste they love. Danimals is a good source of calcium, vitamin D and fiber per serving, contains no colors from artificial sources, no artificial flavors, and no high fructose corn syrup. Danimals Smoothies are also Non-GMO Project Verified! Danimals can be found in the dairy aisle of food stores nationwide.

About Danone USA

Danone is an industry-leading food & beverage company, with a mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible. From its humble beginnings, Dannon Milk Products, Inc. was founded in the Bronx in 1942, and since then, Danone USA has grown to employ 5,000 dedicated American workers across 13 U.S. manufacturing facilities in 10 states.

As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture, including its partnerships with more than 50 U.S. farms. The company supports American jobs, agriculture and health through its strong portfolio of brands that include: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. For more information, visit the Danone USA website.

About MAGNA-TILES

MAGNA-TILES® is The Original Magnetic Building Sets brand, born in the classroom in 1997. Invented by an educator, for educators, from these humble beginnings, MAGNA-TILES has grown to become America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets brand (Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/JAN-DEC 2025/USD) and an essential tool for every child's growing mind.

Through word of mouth and hands-on experience, MAGNA-TILES sets steadily found their way into neighborhood toy stores, at the urging of families who were seeking ways to bring education, enrichment and Meaningful Play to their home. Today, while MAGNA-TILES sets are now a staple in millions of homes and classrooms across 80+ countries, our work is never complete… because the MAGNA-TILES brand is fueled by a child's endless imagination. Visit MAGNA-TILES.com and follow @magnatiles for more information.

SOURCE Danone USA