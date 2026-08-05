NEW LOOK & FLAVOR ALERT! DANIMALS® DEBUTS BRAND NEW PEACH SMOOTHIE IN TIME FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON

WHY PEACH?

Peach is a familiar, kid-friendly flavor that brings more variety to the Danimals lineup while giving parents another snack option kids will love. And even as summer comes to a close, Danimals Peach Smoothie lets families enjoy a taste of the season all year long!

"Our creamy peach flavor offers a smooth, summery taste that's kid-approved. It has become a favorite in my house already!" said Anne Laraway, Head of Kids Brands, Danone USA, and mom of 3. "This exciting launch supports our continued investment in refreshing the Danimals lineup with flavors that resonate with today's families, serving up a win for both parents and kids," she adds.

Timed to the busy back-to-school season, Danimals is excited to provide something new for families as routines ramp back up. The launch serves as another example of the brand's ongoing commitment to innovation, bringing fresh flavors to the portfolio, alongside the recent recipe improvements and refreshed look.

ABOUT DANIMALS RECIPE REFORMULATION

This summer, Danimals debuted a brand new look and nutrient-dense recipe on shelves. Danimals Smoothies now offer:

A good source of three key nutrients – calcium, vitamin D and fiber – in every serving

25% less total sugar 1 than the previous recipe

than the previous recipe No artificial flavors

No colors from artificial sources

No high-fructose corn syrup

Peach joins the brand's lineup of kid and parent-approved Smoothie flavors, including Strawberry, Strawberry Banana, Mixed Berry, Raspberry and Cotton Candy. For more information on the new Danimals recipe and where to find the Peach Smoothie flavor near you, head over to Danimals.com. You can also keep up to date with Danimals on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for even more snacking inspiration and tips.

1Danimals smoothies contain 25% less total sugar (6g per 3.1oz) than prior recipe (9g per 3.1oz).

About Danimals®

Danimals Kids' Smoothies and Low Fat Yogurt Pouches provide parents with convenient snack choices with nutrients kids need and taste they love. Danimals is a good source of calcium, vitamin D and fiber per serving, contains no colors from artificial sources, no artificial flavors and no high fructose corn syrup. Danimals Smoothies are also Non-GMO Project Verified! Danimals can be found in the dairy aisle of food stores nationwide.

About Danone USA

Danone is an industry-leading food & beverage company, with a mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible. From its humble beginnings, Dannon Milk Products, Inc. was founded in the Bronx in 1942, and since then, Danone USA has grown to employ 5,000 dedicated American workers across more than 10 U.S. manufacturing facilities.

As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture, including its partnerships with more than 50 U.S. farms. The company supports American jobs, agriculture and health through its strong portfolio of brands that include: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. For more information, visit the Danone USA website.

SOURCE Danone USA