evian® Brings the Spirit of the French Alps to the U.S. in Celebration of 200 Years Young

The evian anniversary celebration invites consumers to experience the brand's iconic Alpine heritage through immersive moments, exclusive experiences and the opportunity to win the ultimate 200 Years Young journey—from VIP access to the New York City festivities to a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the brand's source in Évian-les-Bains.

evian celebrates 200 years since first bottling its natural spring water from the French Alps in 1826, marking a once-in-a-generation milestone.

As part of its yearlong "200 Years Young" campaign, evian will host a one-day-only celebration in New York City on August 27, 2026, ahead of the US Open Singles Main Draw.

The event will include surprise guest appearances alongside immersive installations, French-inspired cuisine, live entertainment and evian natural spring water.

Consumers can RSVP for the 200 Years Young Celebration beginning today, August 10, at Rumor with additional complimentary tickets released every Monday at 9:00 a.m. ET while supplies last.

To keep the celebration going, evian is also launching a nationwide online "200 Years Young Sweepstakes" at evian200.com, offering one grand-prize winner and a guest a trip to the anniversary party, courtside tickets to the US Open and stay at the legendary Hôtel Royal in Évian-les-Bains, France.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, evian® natural spring water marked the start of an extraordinary milestone: 200 years since the first bottling of its mountain-made water from the French Alps in 1826. Since then, every bottle of evian has experienced the same journey in the French Alps, where rain and snow are naturally filtered through glacial rocks for more than 15 years before emerging at the Source Cachat spring in the heart of the French village of Évian-les-Bains. Rooted in this unique Alpine heritage and origin story, evian has spent two centuries shaping a legacy of premium hydration and the enduring spirit of living young. This summer, evian is bringing that story to life through a series of moments across sports, culture and celebration.

This digital render is intended for visual inspiration only. Final event execution and elements may vary. evian® Brings the Spirit of the French Alps to the U.S. in Celebration of 200 Years Young evian® Brings the Spirit of the French Alps to the U.S. in Celebration of 200 Years Young

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/evian/9412051-en-evian-celebrates-200-years-young

Building on the momentum of its "200 Years Young" global campaign launched earlier this year, the 200 Years Young Celebration honors the place where every evian bottle begins while inviting consumers to experience the brand's "Live Young" philosophy first-hand.

Bringing the Source from the French Alps to New York City

As the centerpiece of its 200-year milestone, evian will host the 200 Years Young Celebration on Thursday, August 27, transforming Brooklyn's DUMBO Archway into a one-night-only event inspired by the brand's legendary French Alpine source.

Guests will explore interactive and photo-worthy installations, sip evian natural spring water and enjoy French-inspired cuisine, live entertainment, special surprises and guest appearances throughout the evening. Every element of the celebration is crafted to connect the purity of the French Alps to the energy of New York City.

Open to a limited number of guests, consumers can RSVP beginning today at Rumor to reserve their spot. Additional complimentary tickets will be released in limited quantities leading up to the celebration on Monday, August 17 and 24 at 9:00 a.m. ET, while supplies last.

Continuing the Journey from City to Source in Évian-les-Bains

To keep the celebration going beyond New York City, evian is extending its 200 Years Young experience nationwide with the official online 200 Years Young Sweepstakes. Now through August 17, anyone 18 years of age or older can enter for the chance to win an experience that showcases the full expression of the evian Live Young spirit through sport, wellness, fine dining and culture.

One lucky grand prize winner and a guest of their choice will start their experience in New York City, attending the 200 Years Young Celebration as VIP guests, and sitting courtside at a US Open opening match. From there, the journey continues to where the evian story begins in Évian-les-Bains, France, experiencing what has shaped the brand's iconic presence across two centuries. Picture a stay at the legendary Hôtel Royal, where the grand prize winner and their guest will indulge in a spa day that channels the Alpine wellness traditions at the heart of the brand's identity, enjoy a fine dining experience in one of the world's most breathtaking settings and renowned establishments, take part in an outdoor or sporting experience amid the Alpine landscape, and explore the very place where evian premium mountain-made spring water originates.

In addition to the grand prize, five first-prize winners will each receive a one-month supply of the limited-edition evian 200 Years Young rPET bottles, bringing a piece of the anniversary celebration home.

To enter the online sweepstakes and learn more about the evian 200 Years Young Celebration, visit evian200.com. See Official Rules for details.*

Hydrating Athletes and Fans Alike at the US Open

The evian 200 Years Young Celebration will bring New Yorkers together on August 27 to commemorate the brand's milestone anniversary. The event coincides with the US Open, where evian is marking 40 years as the tournament's Official Water.

As the city gathers for the US Open, fans at the tournament will also experience the evian anniversary firsthand through 200 Years Young signage and limited-edition bottle packaging available at evian water carts throughout the grounds.

"For 200 years, the journey of evian has begun in the French Alps. This anniversary is an opportunity to share that journey more broadly, inviting consumers to experience the culture, hospitality and 'Live Young' spirit that define our brand," said Fran Mulhern, Senior Vice President, evian. "Through these signature experiences, we're creating meaningful connections between our source, our heritage and the people who have embraced evian as part of their lifestyle and rituals for generations."

Stay connected by following @evianwater for the latest updates, sweepstakes information and highlights from the 200 Years Young Celebration. More details, surprises and special moments will be unveiled as we count down to the US Open and the 200 Years Young Celebration. Cheers to the next 200 years!

*No Purchase Necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who are at least 18 years of age as of the date of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 10:00 AM ET on 8/10/26 and ends at 11:59 PM PT on 8/17/26. For Official Rules, visit www.evian200.com. Sponsor: Danone US, LLC.

About evian

evian® natural spring water delivers premium hydration with a cool, crisp taste from mountain made electrolytes. From the heart of the French Alps in Évian-les-Bains, evian natural spring water is naturally filtered for over 15 years through glacial rocks, emerging with its signature mineral composition.

Rooted in French heritage and its "Live Young" spirit, evian sits at the intersection of culture, sports, and modern hospitality. As the Official Water of The MICHELIN Guide U.S., evian natural spring water is poured in celebrated dining destinations, found hydrating athletes and fans alike across iconic sporting moments, and enjoyed by those seeking effortless everyday luxury.

Available in both still natural spring water and sparkling carbonated natural spring water, evian brings refreshing, elevated hydration to every occasion. For more information, please visit: https://www.evian.com/en_us.

About Danone USA

Danone is an industry-leading food & beverage company, with a mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible. From its humble beginnings, Dannon Milk Products, Inc. was founded in the Bronx in 1942, and since then, Danone USA has grown to employ 5,000 dedicated American workers across more than 10 U.S. manufacturing facilities.

As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture, including its partnerships with more than 50 U.S. farms. The company supports American jobs, agriculture and health through its strong portfolio of brands that include: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, OIKOS®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. For more information, visit the Danone USA website.

SOURCE Danone USA