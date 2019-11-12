Danimer Scientific and Genpak Partner to Launch New Line of Biodegradable Food Packaging

Over the course of this multi-year agreement, Danimer Scientific will deliver several million pounds of biodegradable resins that Genpak will use exclusively for the manufacture of its new GenZero™ line of food packaging products. Danimer Scientific will include its signature biopolymer, Nodax™ polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), among the resins that it produces for GenZero™ food containers. Nodax™ PHA is a plant-based material that was verified as a reliable biodegradable alternative to traditional petrochemical plastics in a 2018 study led by University of Georgia (UGA) researchers and members of the UGA New Materials Institute.

"The national conversation around packaging waste has zeroed in on single-use drinking straws in recent years, as seen by the bans implemented in Seattle and other cities, but straws are only part of the equation," said Stephen Croskrey, CEO of Danimer Scientific. "Plastic is a universal material used in countless everyday products, especially in the food and beverage industries, so it's imperative to broaden the conversation around the type of items we can make with biodegradable materials. That is why we are excited to work with Genpak in creating an entirely new type of eco-friendly food packaging option."

Genpak's expansive line of foodservice items are designed for a wide range of applications, including to-go hinged food containers, plates, bowls and platters, serving trays and two-piece food containers. The GenZero™ biodegradable products will build on the company's focus for sustainable packaging options.

"Innovation is a core foundation of our manufacturing philosophy, and it has driven the development of some of our most durable and sustainable packaging items," said Kevin Kelly, President at Genpak. "Partnering with Danimer Scientific provides us with the cutting-edge material we need to take the next step in our dedication to our Purpose Statement of advancing innovative packaging to enhance the human experience."

Danimer Scientific's Nodax™ PHA possesses seven TUV AUSTRIA certifications and statements of industrial and home compostability, is biodegradable in anaerobic soil, freshwater and marine environments and is 100% bio-based. All of Danimer Scientific's biopolymers, including its Nodax™ PHA, are FDA approved for food contact.

For more information on Danimer Scientific, visit www.DanimerScientific.com.

For more information on GenZero™ by Genpak, visit www.GenZero.net.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products. For more than a decade, our renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are biodegradable and compostable. They return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. Our technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end products that people use every day. Applications for our biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, hot-melt adhesives and injection-molded articles, among others. We now hold 125 patents in nearly 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations. For more information, visit www.DanimerScientific.com .

About Genpak

Since 1969, Genpak has been the industry leader for manufacturing quality food packaging. The company started with one manufacturing facility located in Middletown, NY and has since expanded to 20 facilities throughout the United States and Canada with our corporate headquarters located in beautiful Charlotte, NC. Our range of food packaging products has multiplied significantly over the years as we strive to introduce top quality, highly functional products with a focus on product stewardship and sustainable options that lessen impacts on the environment. Our product lines include hinged containers, dinnerware, serving trays & bowls, and two-piece food containers. For more information, visit www.Genpak.com.

SOURCE Danimer Scientific

Related Links

http://www.DanimerScientific.com

