Danimer Scientific Appoints Strategic Growth Expert Greg Hunt to Board of Directors

BAINBRIDGE, Ga., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Danimer Scientific, a leading developer and manufacturer of biodegradable plastic products, today announced the appointment of Gregory W. Hunt to its Board of Directors. Mr. Hunt currently serves as chief financial officer and treasurer of Apollo Investment Corporation, a leading specialty finance company with an investment portfolio of $2.4 billion.

With more than twenty years of experience developing and executing strategic growth plans across multiple industries and companies – from consumer products at Yankee Candle to environmental technology at Culligan Water Technologies – Hunt will provide Danimer Scientific's executive leadership team with valuable guidance to build upon the company's exponential growth, which includes the planned opening of a new production facility in Kentucky this year.

"Our new plant will be the world's first commercial production facility for our signature biopolymer, so we welcome Greg's insights to advise us on how we can best position ourselves to capitalize on this growth in the years to come," said Stephen Croskrey, CEO of Danimer Scientific. "We are particularly excited to learn from Greg's expertise working across varying industries. His experience will be invaluable as we seek to develop biodegradable plastic products for a growing number of B2B and B2C applications."

"With every addition to the team at Danimer Scientific, we look for individuals who not only possess industry and business acumen, but also a passion for sustainability," said Stuart Pratt, Chairman, Board of Directors at Danimer Scientific. "Greg checks both of these boxes. He regularly advises businesses on implementing growth strategies that are effective and sustainable, which makes him a great fit for our organization."

"Reducing the environmental impact of plastic waste is one of the most critical issues facing society today," said Hunt. "Danimer Scientific is in a unique position to provide industries with material that is biodegradable without sacrificing the quality of traditional plastic. That result benefits ecosystems, businesses and consumers alike. I look forward to working with the team in creating a future where these bioplastics are available to everyone."

Prior to his current role at Apollo Investment Corporation, Hunt served in executive leadership positions at Yankee Candle, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Tweeter Home Entertainment Group and Syratech Corporation. He also serves as a member of the Board of Advisors for the University of Vermont School of Business. Hunt is a Certified Public Accountant and earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Vermont.

Danimer Scientific's signature biopolymer is its Nodax™ polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), which was verified as an effective biodegradable alternative to traditional petrochemical plastics in a 2018 University of Georgia study. The material possesses seven TUV AUSTRIA certifications and statements of industrial and home compostability, is biodegradable in anaerobic, soil, fresh water and marine environments and is 100% bio-based. All of Danimer Scientific's biopolymers, including its Nodax™ PHA, are FDA approved for food contact.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products. For more than a decade, our renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are biodegradable and compostable. They return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. Our technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end products that people use every day. Applications for our biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, hot-melt adhesives and injection-molded articles, among others. We now hold 125 patents in nearly 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations. For more information, visit www.DanimerScientific.com.

