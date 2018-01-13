Danish Bitcoin Pioneer Ronny Boesing Behind Crypto Startup OpenLedger

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Danish blockchain pioneer Ronny Boesing went from selling CDs to having his own cryptocurrency exchange in 2014. Now cryptocurrencies at an estimated 5 million USD are traded daily on OpenLedger.

OpenLedger

Since its inception into the danish market in 2014, OpenLedger now has seen more than 300 million USD worth of cryptocurrencies being traded on its OpenLedger platform. The 2017 cryptocurrency explosion saw OpenLedger accrue an astonishing daily trading volume of 5 million USD. Company founder Ronny Boesing foresees a formidable future in which OpenLedger will offer blockchain-technology solutions. Ronny believes that OpenLedger has the potential to follow in the footsteps of tech giants Google, Apple, Facebook or Amazon within the next 5 years. With its current business plan OpenLedger is striving towards a possible partnership with both Amazon and Alibaba.

Ronny Boesing made a recent comment to the Danish newspaper Boersen, stating –

"I have throughout my life earned my money by bringing products to people all around the world. That is in fact what I still do. The product is just a little different."

Rasmus Winther Moelbjerg, an expert in digital transformation in Deloitte Digital, believes that if OpenLedger is successful in creating trust within their platform and through securing partnerships, it is also possible to reach their goals.

OpenLedger aims to utilize blockchain technology as a part of its long-term investment strategy. With blockchain's seemly endless list of applications OpenLedger is aiming to use the technology to offer tool-kits for entrepreneurs.

Ronny is currently putting the finishing touches to his new GetGame platform, aimed at the gaming industry, which is not only an independent product, but also a prototype of a much bigger vision to encapsulate all industries within a single platform offering a palette of tool kits for entrepreneurs and startups. The goal is to offer a sort of all-inclusive incubator platform upon which it enables all users to send multiple digital currencies to a decentralized account with an advanced market place with options to take loans supported by collateral.

On the OpenLedger exchange, it is the actual owner of the account that controls the money when trading. Other places, on these decentralized exchanges, it is the exchange that has access to all the currencies and in principle shut down a user's account. At OpenLedger the responsibility and control of the activities inside this account is in the hands of the user.

OpenLedger exchange is built and operates on Bitshares Blockchain MIT Graphene Toolkit Technology. The users on the exchange do not need to to have the virtual currencies on their own computers if essentially all are converted to the currency Bitshares (BTS) or stablecoins like bitUSA or bitCNY.

Ronny goes on to explain the OpenLedger service in more detail, stating:

"Part of the service that OpenLedger offers via the Bitshares network and the OpenLedger crypto gateways is for the user to exchange their crypto holding into BTS or aforementioned stablecoins for unique hedging purposes and then store their virtual currencies securely."

The user's control of the account is due to them being the only ones who can make changes to their holding of the different virtual currencies. A decentralized exchange cannot change the ledger, or the registry, that records which kind and how many virtual currencies a user has available.

OpenLedger created their own virtual currency OBITS, on the Bitshare blockchain just over two years ago. This currency is both a token, reward and a voucher, which can be used to pay for certain services and products, access platforms or hold as passive income.

From the fees achieved from the many activities offered by OpenLedger, they have been buying back and reduced supply of OBITS of over 2 million USD since February 2017.

As part of its ITO solution OpenLedger recently began supporting Karma, a worldwide cross-border p2p loans ecosystem with marketing services and distribution of tokens, and now as one of two exchanges they are officially listing their token for trading as well. Markets are open for trading on OpenLedger in BTC or any of the other ones listed on OpenLedger like EOS, DASH, ETH, DOGE, OBITS, STEEM, bitCNY, btUSD or BTS. Instructions to deposit and withdraw Karma tokens on OpenLedger can be found here.

About Ronny Boesing and OpenLedger

Cryptocurrency exchange owner Ronny Boesing has had more than a successful career, starting selling video games and CDs around the world, to starting Crypto coins exchange Denmark in 2014. The trading-platform where digital currencies like BTC could be exchanged for Fiat currencies like GBP, USD or the Danish Krone. Later renamed as OpenLedger, the platform's launch occurred while China was in the process of banning Bitcoin and Mt. Gox's collapse.

