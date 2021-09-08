Danish Chopra joins Amenify as Chief Technology Officer

YoloBus, where Mr. Chopra was a co-founder and CTO, was dubbed "Uber for Buses" and grew to a strong 80 member team following its Series A, before being forced to cease operations due to COVID conditions in India.

"My goal at Amenify is to create a world-class engineering organization to deliver world-class Engineering products and drive Amenify towards its ambitious goals. We will accomplish this with a clear vision, long-term strategy, constant innovation, and cutting-edge technology. Amenify has a generational opportunity to activate a marketplace within the home and connect a world of experiences with residential communities across the US.", Mr. Chopra said.

Everett Lynn, CEO of Amenify shared that "Every company comes down to the people who are actually getting things done, and I'm beyond happy that Danish is joining the team. My role now is to support him and the other executives as Amenify continues to grow".

Mr. Lynn went on to say that the company worked with Danish as an advisor first. "We have been able to cultivate a relationship since being introduced in October 2020, and the timing worked out very well. Amenify is already feeling the limitations in our growth due to technology. We have hundreds of thousands of homes that are awaiting our services, and Danish's experience in scaling the technology and the Engineering team will be critical."

Prior to Foxpass and YoloBus, Mr. Chopra was a Tech lead at Uber where he spearheaded several efforts in the Maps, Payments, and Cloud infrastructure teams and worked on Engineering problems and solutions that scaled to meet the demand of 100M+ active Uber users. Previously, Mr. Chopra worked as a Software Engineer with Cisco Systems and built Engineering solutions for Enterprise customers in the cloud and virtualization space. Danish studied MSCS at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and MSE at Stanford University and his research work has been published in 11 International and National journals / conferences and is accompanied by 3 patents.

Amenify is the leading platform to power services and products in the home. Their technology allows services companies to scale into millions of multifamily homes across the U.S. and Canada. Apartment residents benefit from dedicated teams for cleaning, chores, dog walking, chefs, and delivery drivers – with a centralized concierge support team. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and is backed by RET Ventures, the recognized leader in next-generation PropTech investments.

