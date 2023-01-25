Danish Creamery Debuts New Contemporary Look for Its Premium Butter

New Look Reinvigorates the 127-Year-old Butter Brand, Emphasizing the Extra Time, Care and Deliciousness that Danish Creamery Butter Brings to the Table

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danish Creamery, a 127-year-old farmer-owned U.S.-based creamery, and its parent company, Challenge Dairy Products Inc, have reinvigorated the packaging of its line of slow-churned, small-batch artisanal butter with a new contemporary aesthetic hitting shelves now. The updated look portrays the premium qualities of Danish Creamery butter in a fun, current and colorful style designed to inspire creativity in the kitchen.

"We are thrilled to introduce a look for Danish Creamery that conveys the distinctiveness of the butter inside the box," said President of Challenge Dairy Products, Inc., Michael Burdeny. "We put extra time and care into making Danish Creamery butter extra delicious and wanted our new packaging to reflect that premium quality."

Quality-crafted and loved for generations since 1895, Danish Creamery is evolving the brand while staying true to the traditions its heritage demands. This Danish-inspired butter is a testament to the extra time and care that is put into each step of the process. With a richer, and creamier flavor than most other butters, you'll taste the legacy of tradition in every bite.

Danish Creamery European Style Butters boast an 85% butterfat - a much higher percentage than most European Style butters. The extra butterfat results in a creamy, luxurious butter that helps chefs and home cooks alike produce flakier crusts, fluffier cakes, and richer sauces, while also being delicious spread on fresh bread.

Danish Creamery Butter is available in three varieties: Premium Butter in a 1 lb. box (MSRP: $6.99), European Style Unsalted Butter in ½ lb. box (MSRP: $3.99) and Sea Salted European Style in a ½ lb. box (MSRP: $3.99.) Danish Creamery Butter can be found at Harris Teeter, Lowes, Bashas, Gelson's and select Walmart stores, and will soon be available at Albertson's nationwide. For full retail availability and more information, visit www.danishcreamery.com.

ABOUT DANISH CREAMERY

Danish Creamery is an award-winning, US-based, farmer owned cooperative founded in 1895 by a group of Danish immigrant farmers who came together to create a creamery modeled after those they left behind in Denmark. Danish Creamery produces its butter the same way its heritage demands, in small batches and slow churned for a luxurious texture and delicious flavor. Danish Creamery is a subsidiary of California Dairies, Inc. For more information, visit www.danishcreamery.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Parnell

[email protected]

720-515-3651

SOURCE Danish Creamery