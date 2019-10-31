Danish Fashion Brand Isay Chooses MySizeID Technology to Increase Customer Loyalty and Reduce Returns

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, announces that Isay, a Danish brand sold in more than 500 physical stores and on different online platforms in Northern Europe, chose MySizeID to increase customer loyalty and reduce returns.

As of November 1st, Isay customers across Northern Europe can be prompted to measure their correct size when shopping at Isay online after completing their body profile using the MySizeID application- a process that takes less than 5 minutes and is only done once.

In less than 30 days Isay evaluated the MySize technology on 50 women. The proof of concept was carried out by the Isay team on tops & bottoms. The Isay team measured each woman manually and, in parallel, each woman using the MySizeID application. The findings showed that the MySizeID technology delivered a higher sizing accuracy.

"The response from all the women we tested the application on, was overwhelmingly positive when asked about their experience using the MySizeID application, when compared to the precise body measurement," says CEO & Founder of Isay, Britt Andreassen.

"Personally, I am surprised about the ability of the app to spot and identify the right size. We all work intensively to help our customers to get as much information as possible about our products, in order to reduce the number of returns and increase customer confidence. There is no doubt we can reduce returns that are fit related with this application. The vision of enabling a higher confidence level when shopping for clothes online in parallel decreasing returns for businesses and reducing environmental waste, are very appealing to us as a brand. It is therefore natural that we want to share these benefits and values with our customers," Britt Andreassen continues.

"Another great benefit using the MySizeID is that the body profile follows the customer. Any of our customers can now easily save time when shopping by showing the app in the brick and mortar stores. This benefits the consumers, our partners and us as a manufacturer of clothes," says Britt Andreassen

"We are pleased that MySizeID has been chosen by Isay that is committed to providing innovative solutions to their customers," said Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size. "Enabling consumers to find the right size not only reduces returns and has less of an impact on the environment but it also allows the retailer to have access to key sizing data that they can use when manufacturing clothing."





About Isay

Isay is a Danish fashion brand selling women´s clothes primarily in Northern Europe. The brand is sold in more than 500 physical stores and on different online platforms and is a proud member of BCI – Better Cotton Initiative.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com . We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

