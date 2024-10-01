Danish telecoms giant TDC NET chooses IFS Cloud to boost workforce efficiency and modernize infrastructure

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, today announced that TDC NET, Denmark's largest provider of telecommunications infrastructure, has chosen to implement IFS Cloud to supercharge operational efficiencies across its business.

A longstanding IFS customer, TDC Net will use the IFS Cloud for Field Service Management to streamline its workforce management (WFM) processes, including field service operations. Implementing IFS Cloud will also allow the Danish telco company to consolidate its WFM systems into a single platform, eliminating process duplication and controlling costs.

IFS Cloud for Field Service Management including IFS Planning and Scheduling Optimization (IFS PSO) will allow TDC NET to assign the right technicians with the appropriate skills to the right jobs and dynamically schedule tasks based on real-time data such as technician availability, location, and traffic conditions. This enhanced efficiency is critical as TDC NET continues its mission to transition its nationwide network infrastructure from copper to fiber, implement IoT solutions, and adopt AI technologies – all in a sustainable way to reach the company's net zero target in 2030.

Beyond workforce management IFS Cloud will enable TDC NET to consolidate its wider IT operations, removing legacy infrastructure and reducing the number of current systems across the business.

Carsten Rasmussen, Head of IT enablement in TDC Net, said: "As we work towards phasing out copper infrastructure and becoming a modern digital infrastructure provider, consolidating our IT systems is critical. Partnering with IFS and accessing IFS Cloud will give us the field service and resource management capabilities we need to simplify, automate, and build a sustainable architecture that meets the demands of the new digital age."

Jesper Illum, Country Manager, Denmark, IFS, said: "TDC Net is not only Denmark's largest provider of telecommunications infrastructure but also a forward-thinking company committed to transforming its operations with fiber and 5G technologies. IFS Cloud will help it scale its systems, increase automation, and improve customer deliveries."

IFS partner, Infosys, will implement and roll out IFS Cloud and the associated services.

About TDC NET

TDC NET is a Danish telecommunications company focused on building, operating and maintaining telecommunications infrastructure in Denmark. It provides a wide range of services, including fiber broadband and the best 5G mobile network in Denmark. TDC NET plays a key role in digitalising Denmark by investing in and upgrading network infrastucture to ensure high-quality connectivity and access for both individuals and businesses. For more information, please visit tdcnet.com

About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.



IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers' specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Service Management (ITSM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.



IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 6,500 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs.com to learn why.

