Danlaw and Code 3 to Demo V2X Solution for Emergency Vehicles

In partnership with Code 3, Danlaw has leveraged its extensive experience to design the industry's first emergency vehicle lighting module with a fully integrated V2X antenna. The antenna connects to Danlaw's AutoLink Onboard Unit (OBU), which is integrated with Code 3's emergency vehicle system to provide first responders with 360-degree vehicle awareness and safety insight. By simply switching on the vehicle's emergency lights and siren, the V2X system will communicate with a roadside equipment to request traffic light preemption. This feature will temporarily stop cross-traffic so that first responders can quickly maneuver through intersections that may otherwise be congested. Our system is designed to improve safety on the road, reduce emergency response times, and save lives.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with Danlaw at ITS America," said Randy Brown, Vice President Global Strategic Marketing at Code 3. "We are excited to be able to demonstrate the benefits of V2X through the new Code 3 Matrix demo car featuring V2X Powered by Danlaw. Our joint technology initiative fully aligns with our commitment to offer solutions that increase safe operation of emergency vehicles by enabling police cars with traffic signal preemption!"

About Danlaw

Danlaw is a global leader in connected car and automotive electronics. Our people live, breathe, and create innovative technology for some of the world's largest car makers. Danlaw is known for ground-breaking tech, efficient development, and adaptive solutions for dynamic environments. With facilities in the USA, UK, India, and China, Danlaw is one of the largest suppliers of connected devices in the world.

About Code 3

Code 3®, Inc. engineers and manufactures a complete line of vehicle lighting and siren systems used by police and fire professionals. In business since 1974, Code 3's primary goal is to design products that enhance the safety of our customers, including law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians (EMT). Code 3's headquarters and plant are located in St. Louis, Missouri.

