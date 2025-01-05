Danlaw Announces CleverCharge, a New AI-Powered EV Charger at CES 2025

The Level 2 smart EV charger offers intuitive AI-enabled guidance and introduces a complete home EV management system for households with multiple EVs

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Danlaw, Inc., a global leader in connected car technology and automotive electronics, has announced the CleverCharge Level 2 home EV charging system at CES Unveiled 2025. CleverCharge is an easy-to-use EV charger with advanced features delivered via the patent-pending CleverKey, an OBD-II plug-in device that provides personalized experiences for EV owners.

CleverKey: A plug-in device that provides deep EV intelligence to the CleverCharge system

CleverCharge, a CES 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Smart Home category, is a simple yet sophisticated EV charge-management platform built for households with multiple EVs. Offering features unmatched by competing home EV chargers, CleverCharge empowers users to do more than ever before:

The system's AI assistant learns your daily driving routines and provides proactive reminders that ensure you always have enough battery range for the day ahead.

Mobile notifications provide guidance on the best times to charge when energy rates are at their lowest and allow you to schedule charging in the app.

The mobile app dashboard displays vehicle battery range in both miles and kilowatt-hours, providing clarity on the vehicle's range, remaining charging time, and battery health.

"CleverCharge eliminates range anxiety and ensures your EV is ready for the next day's routine," said Scott Bolt, Chief Strategy Officer at Danlaw. "We designed it to not only be the easiest home EV charger to install and use, but also the most powerful in terms of its capabilities."

CleverKey: A Plug-In Device That Provides Deep EV Intelligence

The secret to the powerful CleverCharge system is the CleverKey, a patent-pending device that unlocks vehicle data via the OBD-II port.

CleverCharge uses vehicle data gathered by CleverKey and charging data to power AI-enhanced features such as plug-in reminders, scheduled charging, battery health, estimated charge time, and cost per charge for each EV in the home.

Once an EV is connected and CleverKey is plugged in, CleverCharge automatically recognizes the make and model of the EV and creates an individual profile for every vehicle. When an EV owner installs multiple CleverCharge units at different locations – such as a summer home or winter lodge – the app will automatically organize each charger and EV based on its location.

CleverCharge Product Specifications:

Available Installation Options: Hardwired & NEMA 14-50

Charging Speeds: up to 46 mph for hardwired version, and up to 38 mph for NEMA 14-50

Charging Power: 48A hardwired, 40A for NEMA

Vehicle Connector Types: NACS (SAE J3400) or SAE J1772

Vehicle Compatibility: All EV types, including Tesla models with an OBDII connector

Dimensions: 12x8x3.1875 (in), 305x203x81 (mm)

CleverCharge will be on display at CES 2025 in Las Vegas from January 7–10 in North Hall, Booth #8305. The product will also be on display at CES Unveiled on Sunday, Jan. 5 and at Pepcom on Monday, Jan. 6.

CleverCharge will be available in Spring 2025. For more information about CleverCharge and to reserve your charger, visit www.clevercharge.com.

About Danlaw, Inc.

Danlaw is a global leader in connected car technology and automotive electronics. We focus our efforts on research and development to create intelligent solutions for an increasingly connected world. Our team is dedicated to revolutionizing mobility by driving innovation and bringing people together. Danlaw's 500+ engineering professionals have been providing automotive embedded electronics solutions to OEMs, tier-1 suppliers, and Smart City initiatives for 40 years. Danlaw has engineering and manufacturing facilities in the USA, UK, EU, and India.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://exhibitors.ces.tech/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=001Pp00000RUKRbIAP

