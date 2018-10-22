Danlaw AutoLink OBU Earns OmniAir Certification

"OmniAir congratulates Danlaw on achieving OmniAir Certified™ status for their AutoLink OBU," said Jason Conley, Executive Director of OmniAir Consortium. "OmniAir Certification assures automotive OEMs, suppliers, and deploying agencies that OmniAir Certified™ DSRC devices conform to industry standards."

As global Smart City programs gain traction, more governments and municipalities are implementing Intelligent Transportation Systems which adhere to WAVE standards. With OmniAir certification, Danlaw's AutoLink OBU is ready for use in pilot programs requiring V2X communications. AutoLink is currently deployed in numerous Smart City programs throughout North America, where it has been tailored to meet the unique regional and transportation needs of connected vehicle pilots including M-City, New York City, Wyoming and Tampa.

"Receiving OmniAir certification for our AutoLink OBU assures Danlaw's connected vehicle customers, that the device complies with the highest level of V2V and V2I interoperability requirements," said Scott Morell, Danlaw's VP of Engineering. "As these pilot programs enter their next phase of long-term operational testing, we are confident that the AutoLink OBU will continue to exceed key performance standards, thanks in part to the OmniAir certification process."

AutoLink's V2X-DSRC protocol stack generates predictive insights and provides 360-degree situational awareness for safety and mobility applications. Broadcasting Basic Safety Messages (BSM) with lane-level accuracy is made possible by combining data from AutoLink's dual DSRC 5.9 GHz radios, GNSS receiver, 6-axis inertial sensor, and OBDII vehicle interface. AutoLink interprets DSRC messages from vehicles and roadside units to identify potential threats and provide the driver with critical safety information. Situational awareness is achieved by alerting drivers to potential collision events including pedestrian alerts, forward collision warnings, blind spot monitoring, and other critical safety messages. These warnings can be supported by a variety of driver feedback options, including LED and head-up displays, infotainment systems and audio output.

AutoLink rounds out Danlaw's extensive V2X portfolio, which also includes our through-glass antenna, Roadside Unit (RSU), and connected vehicle testing software. Danlaw's comprehensive suite of connected vehicle products target mobility initiatives focused on creating safer roads, reducing traffic congestion, and optimizing public transportation operations.

Danlaw is a global leader in connected car and automotive electronics. Our people live, breathe, and create innovative technology for some of the world's largest car makers. Over thirty years ago, we designed software for the first 8-bit Electronic Engine Control module, and today, we continue to develop forward-looking technologies. We focus our efforts on R&D to stay ahead of rapidly changing industry needs in an increasingly connected world. Danlaw is known for ground-breaking tech, efficient development, and adaptive solutions for dynamic environments. With facilities in the USA, UK, India, and China, Danlaw is one of the largest suppliers of connected devices in the world.

In 2015, Danlaw was selected by the USDOT to develop a certification environment for the testing and validation of connected vehicles using the Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) standard, ISO 802.11p.

OmniAir Consortium is the leading industry association promoting interoperability and certification in ITS, tolling, connected vehicles. OmniAir's membership includes public agencies, private companies, research institutions and independent test laboratories. Learn more about OmniAir at www.omniair.org.

