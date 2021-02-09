Danlaw Teams Up with NextDroid to Support ADAS & AV Development Validation, Providing Measurable Safety

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Danlaw, Inc. and NextDroid, Inc. have joined forces to expand advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) development and validation activities. The rapid advancement and complexity of ADAS and AV features require data from numerous vehicle sensors. The existing validation methods tend to be expensive, not scalable and centered around final validation. This partnership has the tools and domain knowledge to successfully change the ADAS validation mind-set by offering a proven ground truth platform for use throughout feature development and validation.

Leveraging 37 years of Danlaw automotive engineering and connected vehicle experience, and the NextDroid Veritas ground truth platform, the collaboration will provide automotive OEMs and their tier-one suppliers in the Detroit area with a turn-key ADAS & AV verification and validation capability that transfers quickly from vehicle to vehicle and validates a wide range of ADAS features, components, and SW releases. Both companies believe that the use of this platform enables customers to bring features to market with greater safety, in less time and much more cost-effectively than legacy methods.

As automakers and ADAS suppliers continue to integrate new features into their advanced safety technology, they are faced with an expanding need to assess real-world performance across a wide range of test scenarios that heavily depend on the OEM's E/E architectures. Knowledge of these architectures is key. Over the past 36 years, Danlaw has developed this knowledge, building an industry leading reputation for testing electronic control modules (ECUs) to automotive safety integrity level (ASIL) standards.

"NextDroid's Veritas platform will leverage Danlaw's understanding of modern automotive OEMs architectures to provide support and integration services across advanced heterogeneous sensors," says Thierry Rolina, Senior Account Manager at Danlaw.

NextDroid is an intelligent machines start-up in Boston, MA with core competencies in robotics and artificial intelligence. The NextDroid Veritas ground truth platform produces information needed by car makers to validate ADAS & AV components, features and vehicle behavior in the real world. This information comes from building a highly detailed, precise ground truth model of the world, against which data from the ADAS/AV system is compared and evaluated using customer-defined criteria.

"Validation of ADAS and AV systems can be a huge drain on scarce, highly skilled engineering resources that are also needed to develop customer features. Danlaw's deep vehicle and customer knowledge combined with NextDroid's end-to-end ground truthing, data logging and data analysis give users a turnkey solution: an industry-leading validation platform with minimal drain on critical engineering resources," says Martin Baker at NextDroid. By working together, NextDroid and Danlaw will present this platform to a greater number of OEMS and Tier 1 suppliers.

About Danlaw

The 300+ Danlaw engineering professionals have been providing automotive embedded electronics solutions to OEMs and their tier-1 supply base for over 37 years. Danlaw has facilities in the USA, India, and China. Danlaw specializes in embedded systems development and testing for embedded control units (ECUs), vehicle network communications, infotainment, and telematics. Customers include automotive OEMs, electronics suppliers, fleet & automotive insurance companies worldwide.

About NextDroid

Founded by robotics industry veterans who have designed and built some of the world's most sophisticated autonomous platforms for commercial and military applications, NextDroid has been quietly collaborating with automobile companies to bring well-known ADAS/AV systems to market, beginning with SuperCruise in 2015. With strategic backing from investors focused on building technology companies within the automotive space and a product refined through multi-year customer engagements, NextDroid is actively engaging with new customers seeking a leadership position in ADAS/AV features.

