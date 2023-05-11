DANLERS and Calumino Join Forces to Revolutionise the Occupancy Sensor Market with New Intelligent Passive Thermal Sensor Technology

CHIPPENHAM, England, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DANLERS, a leading ecosystem sensor specialist manufacturer, and Calumino, a developer of cutting-edge intelligent thermal sensor technology, have announced a new partnership aimed at bringing a game-changing product to the occupancy sensor market. The two companies are proud to unveil their collaboration and introduce their new product at the upcoming LightFair show in New York.

The new intelligent thermal sensor technology represents a breakthrough in the occupancy sensing space. This technology combines DANLERS expertise in ecosystem sensor systems with Calumino's advanced thermal sensor technology to create a highly advanced occupancy sensor system. The new system offers unrivalled accuracy, ease of use, and reliability, providing customers with a superior experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Calumino and introduce this innovative product to the market," said Kevin Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer of DANLERS. "This new technology represents a significant step forward in the sensor market, and we believe it will change the way people approach sensor technology. With the combined expertise of DANLERS and Calumino, we are confident that this product will set a new standard for accuracy and reliability."

The new product will be unveiled at the LightFair show in New York, which takes place from 21st – 25th May 2023. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the new technology in action and learn more about its advanced features and capabilities.

"We are excited to partner with DANLERS on this new product," said CALUMINO CEO, Dr. Marek Steffanson. "Our intelligent thermal sensor technology is a game-changer in the sensor market with key benefits of 100% privacy, scalability and performance. We believe that this partnership will help us bring this technology to a wider audience. We look forward to unveiling the new product at LightFair 2023 and demonstrating its capabilities to attendees."

The partnership between DANLERS and Calumino represents a breakthrough development in the occupancy sensor market. With the introduction of the new intelligent passive thermal sensor technology, the two companies are poised to revolutionise the way people think about occupancy sensor technology.

For more information on DANLERS, visit www.danlers.co.uk. For more information on Calumino, visit www.calumino.com.

