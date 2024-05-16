DANNAR Showcases High-Power Bi-Directional Mobile Power Station® Solutions at ACT Expo 2024

DANNAR displays revolutionary Mobile Power Station ® and new Gen2 MPS 480 3-Phase option as versatile solutions for energy resilience

Part energy storage, part modular workhorse, the new platform option offers high power handling, bidirectional flow, enhanced efficiency and scalability ideal for large-scale industrial applications and integration into renewable energy sources like solar and wind

MUNCIE, Ind., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DANNAR - a global leader in clean energy technology and the pioneer of the Mobile Power Station® category - is revealing its latest MPS platform option at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo (ACT Expo), North America's premier event for advanced vehicle technology. DANNAR will feature its groundbreaking Mobile Power Station® (MPS) and the new Gen2 MPS 480 3-Phase option, which increases total energy export capacity, expands the types of applications or equipment that can be powered and broadens access to reliable, high-power energy.

"Our mission is to empower our customers to transform their communities with cleaner, more efficient energy solutions," said DANNAR Founder and CEO Gary Dannar. "The Gen2 MPS 480 exemplifies our commitment to disciplined innovation, offering superior power export, scalability, and adaptability. We're excited to share these advancements at ACT Expo and demonstrate to transportation leaders how DANNAR's Mobile Power Station® redefines the way fleets and operators think about energy resilience. Our team is already working with exceptional companies like Caterpillar, Amazon AWS, BMW and Volvo Construction Equipment to continuously improve our one-of-a-kind MPS. The Gen2 is the next step in our vision to deliver innovative solutions, scale and value to our customers."

DANNAR's Mobile Power Station® is a versatile, modular off-road platform capable of powering a variety of work attachments, providing mobile microgrid energy, and supporting autonomous operations. It also functions as an unparalleled energy storage solution, trusted by fleet managers, first responders, utility companies, and military operators. The platforms can support electric and hydraulic attachments for various tasks, improving efficiency while reducing emissions and eliminating the need for single-use equipment.

The newly released Gen2 MPS 480 3-Phase option integrates with 480 3-Phase panels, which are heavily used in industrial applications, heavy-duty equipment and commonly used in commercial buildings, hospitals, city infrastructure, farms and more. The added capacity offers high power handling, bidirectional energy flow, and scalability, making it adaptable to evolving power needs. The MPS's go-anywhere mobility, which has been described as a "walking 480 3-Phase," gives crews a reliable source of power during an outage or off-grid project site with 500 kWh energy storage capacity and quick recharge using 480 3-Phase bidirectional capabilities.

The unique combination of mobility, access to multi-phase electrical power, and modular configuration to suit nearly any job makes the MPS a practical and highly versatile asset across numerous industries where fixed grid infrastructure is unavailable or impossible.

Committed to cleaner energy, DANNAR is building stronger, safer, and more resilient communities while helping entities like microgrid operators and emergency responders enhance public infrastructure development and response.

The company's proprietary agnostic Mobile Power Station® platforms will be on display in booth #3765 at the ACT Expo. To schedule media interviews with DANNAR executives, contact [email protected] .

About DANNAR:

DANNAR is a global leader in clean energy technology and the pioneer of the Mobile Power Station® category – having created the first-ever self-propelled unit redefining industry solutions. Serving as both a dynamic heavy work machine using both industry standard hydraulics and attachments, as well as an unparalleled energy storage solution, DANNAR is trusted by city fleet managers operating heavy equipment, first responders, microgrid operators, utility companies and military operators alike. The company's proprietary technologies deliver superior charging and storage, unrivaled scalability and versatile energy export capabilities that allow DANNAR units to even fill gaps in electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

With fourth-generation agnostic technology, disciplined innovation and a world-class engineering team, the Indiana-based company works with some of the most prominent industry names, including Caterpillar (BCP), Volvo Construction Equipment (EOP), Parker Hannifin, BMW Batteries, Danfoss (UQM) and numerous more across industry verticals. DANNAR equipment, while currently manufactured in the United States, consists of components that can be finished at light assembly locations across diverse geographic locations. For more information, visit www.DANNAR.us.com and join the #MobilePowerStation revolution on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

