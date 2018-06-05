Dannemiller, Inc. Launches NEW Psychiatric Publication, PsychFile; Names Dr. David Husted as Editor-in-Chief

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dannemiller, Inc. launches NEW Psychiatric publication, PsychFile, and names David Husted, MD, as Editor-In-Chief.



Dannemiller, Inc. is most excited about launching a new publication which is a comprehensive review/summary of extensive psychiatric literature. PsychFile is a subscription-based, information and education resource for the psychiatric professional. Every month, 30 new expertly abstracted articles are produced from some of the most recognized, current, peer-reviewed Psychiatric journals.



Dr. David Husted - Psychiatrist & Editor of PsychFile

David Shakespeare Husted, MD., MS., BS is named Editor-In-Chief of this new publication. Dr. Husted received his undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees from the University of Florida, receiving his Doctorate of Medicine from the College of Medicine in 2001. He completed his Residency in General Psychiatry and his Fellowship in Forensic Psychiatry. As a faculty member at the University of Florida, he served as Director of the Psychiatric Consult-Liaison service, and was later staff psychiatrist at Lowell Correctional Institute near Ocala, FL. For many years, he served as medical director of the Geriatric Psychiatry Unit at Park Ridge Health before relocating to West Palm Beach, Florida in 2014.

Dr. Husted is currently Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at JFK Medical Center in Atlantis and West Palm Beach campuses in Florida. He is a member of the American Medical Association, The American Psychiatric Association, the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry and the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law. Dr. Husted is a Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

"Dannemiller is honored to have such an esteemed colleague heading up our publication," says Dr. Ameet Nagpal, Medical Director of Dannemiller. "As we launch this new publication, we have someone at the helm who has lectured, published, and peer-reviewed extensively over a 20-year career."

Dr. Husted says, "I am honored and excited to be part of a publication that will enable my colleagues to readily stay abreast of the latest advances in psychiatry. Dannemiller has a fine reputation and extensive experience in educating medical professionals and I'm grateful they are expanding their scope to include mental health."

