Danny Bartlett is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BROOKFIELD, Mo., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danny Bartlett is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider in the Medical Field.

Mr. Bartlett obtained certification in radiologic technology from Hillyard Technical Center and is a registered Technologist in computed tomography (CT) through the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists.

According to Mr. Bartlett, he is focused on the provision of top-quality images to diagnose illness and contribute to patient wellness. He works intently to expand the public's access to cutting-edge diagnostic imaging technology and use the specialty as a platform to assist individuals with their health and wellness goals. Mr. Bartlett's aim is to not only provide premier diagnostics, but also improve people's mental health through the application of techniques that address physical health and contribute to healthy lifestyles.

Mr. Bartlett notes that he coordinates the daily schedules for the diagnostic imaging departments within the hospital while reviewing licensures to ensure that the staff is using top quality equipment and providing the best quality patient care. He also develops strategic processes for the hospital to bring in capital assets to generate additional revenue while supplying quality diagnostic images to physicians.

Mr. Bartlett is a member of the board of directors of the North Central Missouri YMCA and member of the radiology advisory board of North Central Missouri College. He is also a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and is the author of "It's Time to Get Rid of the BMI Standard, published by Health TECH Magazines in 2022.

