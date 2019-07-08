Danny O'Connell Elected to Texas CASA Board

DALLAS, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Danny O'Connell, CEO of Next Level Insurance, was recently elected to the Texas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Board of Directors in Austin. The board governs Texas CASA, a statewide nonprofit organization that provides training, technical assistance and funding to 72 local CASA programs in Texas.

"We are very excited to have Danny become a member of our board of directors," said Vicki Spriggs, Texas CASA CEO. "His expertise in finance will be indispensable as we work on the future growth of Texas CASA and the local programs."

The mission of Texas CASA is one that is near and dear to O'Connell. Adopted at birth, he realizes how fortunate he was to have been a part of a wonderful family.

"I know my circumstances could have been very different. I cannot imagine what our youth go through who are not as lucky as I was, but I understand they need our support," said O'Connell.

Introduced to CASA by a longtime friend, O'Connell knew right away that he wanted to use his professional experience to help youth in the foster care system. He has worked on boards for various organizations at the state and local level, developing an expert intuition for what it takes to ensure the long-term success of a nonprofit organization.

O'Connell is excited to get started in his new role on the Texas CASA board.

"I hope to continue to work and develop the strategic plan of Texas CASA, help identify new areas for Texas CASA to raise funds and be a voice with our elected officials to advocate for our youth," he said, when asked about what he hopes to accomplish.

Last year, the CASA network served more than 30,000 children in the child welfare system with more than 10,800 professionally trained volunteers. With a little more than 50,000 children in care in Texas, there are still too many children without a dedicated volunteer to speak up for their best interest.

"By helping these children who often do not have a voice, we are helping them to a better life than they might have had and giving them a chance to reach their dreams," said O'Connell. "The local volunteers rely on Texas CASA to ensure they have the resources and support they need to be able to make a difference."

For more information about Texas CASA and how to become a CASA volunteer, visit www.TexasCASA.org.

