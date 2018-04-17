Danny Trejo explodes into Guns of Boom with Celebrity Partnership

"Danny Trejo is the no b*llsh*t, lone wolf hero that we all need in our lives," said Anatoly Ropotov, Game Insight CEO. "While Guns of Boom has traditionally been a team-based shooter, working with a legend like Trejo meant we needed to come up with some in-game choices that reflect his strengths as a solo enforcer. We've launched a new mode today to coincide with Danny's arrival in Guns of Boom, and it's one that our players have been clamouring for: the every-player-for-themselves Free for All."

In addition to the arrival of the deathmatch inspired Free-for-All, the Danny Trejo event in Guns of Boom sees the arrival of Trejo's likeness in the game and new skins and weapons. Trejo has also recorded voice-over work for the game, which will be featured in the Free-for-All mode for the duration of the Trejo-themed event, and will also be providing promotional support outside of the game, starring in new ad spots and promotional videos for Guns of Boom.

"Celebrity partnerships aren't uncommon in mobile games, but it's not something we would have ever considered unless we knew we could find the right partner for our brand," added Ropotov. "With Danny Trejo, we've found a partner who's not only a perfect match for Guns of Boom, but is someone who knows and loves the game. He's an existing member of the Guns of Boom community, making this the best possible opportunity we could have hoped for."

To learn more about Guns of Boom, visit the game's official website or game-insight.com.

About Game Insight

Founded in 2009, Game Insight is the world's leading innovator of mobile and social games, creating exceptional gameplay experiences across casual to hardcore titles. With more than 300 million players, Game Insight is one of the largest games companies in the world. The company is pushing the boundaries of technology and graphics across all platforms to make the most entertaining and fun experiences for everyone. Game Insight is based in Vilnius, Lithuania with development studios around the world.

For more information go to http://www.game-insight.com/ or follow us on Twitter @game_insight.

Media Contact

Consort Partners for Game Insight

Game-Insight@consortpartners.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danny-trejo-explodes-into-guns-of-boom-with-celebrity-partnership-300630634.html

SOURCE Game Insight

Related Links

http://www.game-insight.com/

