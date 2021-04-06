Danone Institute North America Welcomes Applications for its "One Planet. One Health" Initiative Grant Program to Advance Stronger and More Sustainable Food Systems

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we mark the one-year milestone of the COVID-19 pandemic – which has disrupted and strained food systems globally – Danone Institute North America is once again welcoming applications to its "One Planet. One Health" Initiative grant program to promote resilient and sustainable local food systems. Today through June 6, Danone Institute North America, a not-for-profit established by Danone North America, invites transdisciplinary teams in the U.S. and Canada to submit proposals for projects to enhance the sustainability of our food systems in ways that can advance both human nutrition and environmental health.

Danone Institute North America launched the "One Planet. One Health" Initiative grant program in 2019 to support local projects that strengthen food systems, reflecting Danone's belief that the health of people and the health of the planet are interconnected. Previous grants have funded projects on household food waste reduction, energy-efficient food production, supporting local food growers and farmers, and integrating locally sourced food into school lunches. The initiative is especially relevant now as the social and economic ripple effects of COVID-19 have revealed widespread weaknesses and inequities in the ways that healthy, sustainably produced food reaches people, and highlighted a role for community-based solutions.

Academic and community leaders are encouraged to apply to the "One Planet. One Health" Initiative grant program on the Danone Institute North America website. Up to five selected teams will be challenged to design, implement and evaluate actionable community-based projects on sustainable food system solutions that contribute to the nutritional health of populations and the planet, and to communicate about their impact. Danone Institute North America will award a total of up to $160,000 for this initiative. Individual team grants of $30,000 plus a $10,000 incremental award for the team with the strongest communications plan will be awarded for work to be conducted over a two-year period.

"The pandemic not only has sparked a health crisis but also has emerged as one of the most destructive economic and societal challenges of our time," said Leslie Lytle, President of Danone Institute North America and professor at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. "As we continue the recovery process, our goal is to work collaboratively with community stakeholders and the academic community through our 'One Planet. One Health' Initiative, to protect and restore the vital foundation of the food systems that we rely on to nourish our growing global population."

Food Tank and Danone Institute Host Panel Discussion

On Thursday, May 6, 2021, Food Tank and Danone Institute North America will partner to host a virtual event to discuss with food sustainability and nutrition experts how the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged local food systems and to explore potential solutions like the "One Planet. One Health" Initiative. Moderated by Danielle Nierenberg, President of Food Tank, the one-hour public event will also feature both a current grantee and representative of the Danone Institute North America to answer questions about the grant program. Attendees can register for the free event here. Event speakers include:

N. Diane Moss – CEO of Project New Village

– CEO of Project New Village Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian – Dean, Friedman School of Nutrition Science & Policy, Tufts University

– Dean, Friedman School of Nutrition Science & Policy, Jose Oliva – Campaigns Director at HEAL Food Alliance

– Campaigns Director at HEAL Food Alliance A-dae Romero-Briones (Cochiti/Kiowa) – Director of Programs Native Agriculture and Food Systems at First Nations Development Institute

Tambra Raye Stevenson , MPH – Founder and CEO of Women Advancing Nutrition Dietetics and Agriculture (WANDA)

"Receiving this grant from Danone Institute North America is such a tremendous opportunity for community groups and academic institutions," said current grantee Diane Moss of the San Diego-based non-profit organization Project New Village. "Not only does the program work to promote sustainable food systems, but also nurtures a new generation of thought leaders working together and advocating for food system solutions. Along with reconnecting with residential gardeners from the Greater Southeastern San Diego through practices of regenerative urban agriculture, this past year we've been able to inspire and help community members begin to develop some autonomy by shifting from being just food consumers to food producers while connecting their personal growth to our community resilience."

The call for entries officially opens today and will remain open through June 6, 2021. For more information and to submit an application, visit http://www.danoneinstitutena.org/

About Danone Institute North America

Launched in 1997, the Danone Institute North America fosters transdisciplinary, community-based work to promote sustainable foods systems globally. It is a separately incorporated, 501c3 non-profit foundation dedicated to non-commercial activities. The Danone Institute North America is one of several Danone Institutes created worldwide by Danone, the ultimate parent company of Danone North America Public Benefit Corporation.

The Board of Directors is made up of both independent experts in nutrition science and business leaders of Danone North America Public Benefit Corporation. The nutrition scientists establish program direction, determine recipients of funding and are closely involved in all Danone Institute North America programs. Danone North America managers offer communication support, program development and management expertise.

