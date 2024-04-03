Danone North America Disrupts Snacking Behavior In The Yogurt Aisle With NEW REMIX Line - a Collection of Mix-Ins With Incredible Taste, Epic Toppings, and Stand Out Nutrition

Light + Fit®, Oikos® and Too Good & Co.™ Brands Each Debut Delicious Products In NEW Remix Line

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are snacking more than ever, with a whopping 90 percent reporting they snack one to three times a day.1 At the same time, nearly half say they're actively trying to eat healthy.2 Danone North America is responding to these growing consumer trends and disrupting the yogurt aisle with REMIX – a wide variety of yogurts and dairy snacks with bold mix-ins to satisfy snacking cravings earlier or later in the day. Consumers can feel great about choosing a REMIX snack with knockout taste, epic mix-in toppings and – depending on the brand -- high protein, less fat, or lower sugar options.

Danone's new REMIX collection spans three of its most beloved brands, Light + Fit, Oikos, and Too Good & Co. As one of the largest yogurt manufacturers in the world, Danone is on a mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible. The company's REMIX line delivers in a way that is fun and exciting for consumers, especially as snacking habits evolve. Danone's world-class team of Research & Innovation experts and Nutrition Science experts looked at over 100 ingredients resulting in 50+ different flavor options before landing on its final drool-worthy combinations.

A Snack That's the Best of Both Worlds

The Oikos REMIX™, Light + Fit REMIX™, and Too Good & Co. REMIX™ products give consumers portable snacking solutions that are delicious and convenient.

"It's no secret that snacking is increasing for busy Americans, and we've taken notice," said Rafael Acevedo, President/GM at Danone North America. "We want snacking to feel anything but routine, and at Danone we are positioned to give consumers yogurt options that work for them on all fronts – for their tastebuds, their nutrition goals and their schedules. That's why we created Oikos, Light & Fit and Too Good REMIX, to shake up the mix-in space with options that not only have compelling nutritional profiles, but that taste insanely good, too. All nine varieties and topping combinations are fantastic, but my personal favorite is Too Good - Banana Dark Chocolate Honey."

Made to fit perfectly into the palm of one hand, REMIX features an innovative, patent-pending packaging design with a new recyclable cup shape making it easy to elevate your snack game on the go or at home, morning, noon or night.

Snacks You Can Feel Good About

Whether you're grabbing an Oikos REMIX snack post-workout, savoring a Too Good & Co. REMIX snack to combat that mid-afternoon craving or satisfying a late-night sweet tooth with a Light + Fit REMIX snack, there's one for every snacking occasion.

Oikos REMIX has the protein you want and the bold taste you crave so you can take your next snack to the next level. With 11g of complete protein in every 4.5 oz cup (making it an excellent source of protein), you can rest easy knowing you're snacking strong with every spoonful. Oikos REMIX is available in three epic varieties, including:

Oikos REMIX Coco Almond Chocolate, featuring coconut nonfat yogurt with honey praline almonds and dark chocolate mix-ins

Oikos REMIX S'mores, featuring vanilla nonfat yogurt with graham cookies, dark chocolate and toasted marshmallow bark mix-ins

Oikos REMIX Salted Caramel, featuring salted caramel nonfat yogurt with sea salt praline pretzels, dark chocolate and butter toffee mix-ins

Too Good & Co. REMIX is just the thing to reach for when you're craving a little treat that goes easy on the sweet. With 6g of sugar in every 4.5 oz cup, you get all the mix-in goodness with less sugar3 for a snack that brings a smile with every strum of your spoon. Too Good & Co. REMIX comes in three dreamy varieties, including:

Too Good & Co. REMIX Strawberry Dark Chocolate Almond, featuring a strawberry base with chia granola, roasted almonds and chocolate mix-ins

Too Good & Co. REMIX Banana Dark Chocolate Honey, featuring a banana base with roasted almonds, chocolate and honey-flavored crisp mix-ins

Too Good & Co. REMIX Blueberry Almond Oat Crisp, featuring a blueberry base with honey praline roasted almonds and cinnamon oat crisp mix-ins

Light + Fit REMIX packs full-on flavor into 120 calories or less for a snack you can feel good about having on repeat. Pairing deliciously decadent fat-free yogurt with mix-ins inspired by classic desserts, it's the everyday indulgence you deserve. Light + Fit REMIX is available in three mouthwatering varieties, including:

Light + Fit REMIX Strawberry Cheesecake, featuring strawberry cheesecake fat-free yogurt with graham cookies, caramel pearls and dark chocolate mix-ins

Light + Fit REMIX Key Lime, featuring key lime fat-free yogurt with graham cookies and white fudge chunk mix-ins

Light + Fit REMIX Brownie Sundae, featuring vanilla fat-free yogurt + brownie crumble, honey praline almonds and butter toffee mix-ins

The REMIX collection is available now at many retailers like Kroger, Albertsons, Wakefern, Hannaford, Stop and Shop, and Meijer stores. REMIX will be available at Target in April, and Publix starting in June. For more information on REMIX and to find a retailer near you visit RemixYogurt.com.

About Light + Fit ®

Established in 1998, Dannon Light + Fit believes owning what you want brings out your full self. That's why we give you more of what you crave so you can be more of who you are. With fierce flavor that gratifies and products that satisfy, Light + Fit keeps you motivated to go after what you crave. With a balanced line-up of over 46 flavors, Light + Fit gives you deliciously satisfying snack options that fit your unique lifestyle. To learn more about Dannon Light + Fit, visit http://www.LightandFit.com.

About Oikos ®

Oikos® is a part of Danone North America and is committed to making nutritious, high-protein snack choices as part of a healthy diet and exercise routine – because we're here to help you fuel your strength. Oikos® has something for everyone in the family, boasting a variety of protein-packed snack options to choose from to help support a balanced diet and exercise routine. From Oikos® Blended, packed with big fruit flavor and a protein punch, to Oikos Triple Zero®, a high protein snack with zero grams of added sugar*, zero artificial sweeteners and 0% fat, to Oikos Pro®, a protein-packed, crave-worthy post-workout option, Oikos® provides consumers with a selection of creamy, delicious, and nutritious products to help them achieve their goals no matter how big or small. Oikos® is obsessed with yogurt and dairy, and is part of Danone North America, one of the world's largest B Corps™.

*not a low calorie food

About Too Good & Co. ™

Too Good & Co. (formerly known as Two Good) is raising the bar on goodness with delicious dairy products that offer lower sugar, and are created with ingredients that you can feel good about. Developed in response to the growing demand for yogurt products with less sugar, Too Good & Co.'s current product lineup includes cups, Smoothies and Mix-ins. And the goodness doesn't stop there: for every unit sold, Too Good & Co. donates 1¢ to food rescue organizations. For more information on Too Good & Co., visit HeyTooGoodAndCo.com.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. The company aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices with a strong portfolio of health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend brands including: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Too Good & Co.™, and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's long-standing mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. For more information about Danone North America, visit https://www.danonenorthamerica.com.

