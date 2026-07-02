Danone USA's Economic Impact: Putting Health Through Food in Action for America

For nearly 85 years, Danone's food and beverage products have been part of America's everyday nutrition habits — throughout breakfast tables, school lunchboxes, airports, hospitals, grocery store aisles and food delivery apps. The company's U.S. business includes more than 5,000 employees, more than 10 manufacturing facilities and a portfolio of brands designed to support evolving consumer health priorities, including high-quality protein, probiotics and fiber, plant-based nutrition and lower-to-no added sugar options.

"At Danone, our mission is delivered every day in the foods we make and the communities we serve," said Dan Magliocco, President, Danone USA. "We source from American farmers, invest in U.S. manufacturing and make nutrient-dense food — all designed to help drive a unique ripple effect on community health, on and beyond the shelf. This report demonstrates how our business is supporting jobs, the local economy and bringing resilience to industries connected to American food and nutrition."

As one of the world's largest Certified B Corps, here is a look at how Danone's presence in the U.S. impacts the broader American economy and local communities:

A National Food Footprint with Impact

Danone's U.S. footprint helps support domestic food production, local jobs and resilient supply chains nationwide. In 2025, the company's business supported approximately 22,000 American jobs across agriculture, manufacturing, research and development and other industries. Across the country, every Danone job helped support nearly three additional jobs across farms, suppliers, transportation networks and local communities.

Nutrition Innovation as an Economic Engine

As demand for health and functional nutrition accelerates, Danone is leveraging scientific expertise to innovate nutrient-dense foods and beverages in a way that brings economic activity to the U.S. food system. In 2025, the company translated its nutrition science capabilities into new products, technologies and ingredient innovations designed to address growing consumer demand for protein, gut health, plant-based, children's nutrition and more. For example, Danone expanded its high-protein OIKOS portfolio across cups, drinks and shakes. This included the launch of OIKOS Fusion, a first-of-its-kind high-protein drink specifically designed to support muscle maintenance and digestive health during weight loss.

Business That Grows American Agriculture

Danone's commitment to American agriculture extends across its sourcing, manufacturing and farming partnerships. The company sources approximately 90% of its ingredients domestically. In 2025, Danone purchased approximately 200 million gallons of milk from American farms across many states, helping generate economic activity across key farming regions including Kansas, Utah, Idaho, Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Beyond sourcing, Danone continues to invest in regenerative agriculture and farm innovation, supporting practices that help improve soil health, farm productivity and long-term agricultural resilience. "Having Danone as a partner in our business has expedited the rate we find success in investments, both on the dairy side and the farming side," said Mitch Schwieterman, sixth-generation family farm operator in Ohio. "Without Danone's partnership, it would be much harder to scale our regenerative agriculture practices—practices that strengthen our farmland while helping to provide the nutrient-dense ingredients behind their products."

Manufacturing and Supply Chains at Scale

With a significant U.S. manufacturing footprint and sourcing model, Danone helps ensure a reliable supply of nutritious food while supporting long-term economic growth. The company's investments in domestic production, including billions invested in U.S. manufacturing over the past decade, continue to help strengthen supply chain resilience, support American jobs and drive innovation.

Through investments in American manufacturing, agriculture and nutrition innovation, Danone remains committed to driving economic growth while increasing access to nutrient-dense foods. Danone views this work not as one moment in time, but rather as a long-term effort to help strengthen both the health and prosperity of communities across the country.

The report was conducted by economic research firm John Dunham & Associates.

About Danone USA

Danone is an industry-leading food & beverage company, with a mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible. From its humble beginnings, Dannon Milk Products, Inc. was founded in the Bronx in 1942, and since then, Danone USA has grown to employ 5,000 dedicated American workers across more than 10 U.S. manufacturing facilities.

As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture, including its partnerships with more than 50 U.S. farms. The company supports American jobs, agriculture and health through its strong portfolio of brands that include: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, OIKOS®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. For more information, visit the Danone USA website.

Contact: Kara Yacovone, [email protected]

SOURCE Danone USA