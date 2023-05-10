Dansko Celebrates National Nurses Week

Giving Away Shoes to Healthcare Workers Across the Country

WEST GROVE, Pa., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Nurses Week, Dansko is thrilled to show additional appreciation for nurses' hard work and dedication. Throughout this week-long celebration Dansko will be giving away 500 pairs of various shoe styles to healthcare workers at events across the nation. From their adjustable sneakers to their light-weight clogs and mules, Dansko will be providing healthcare workers with their legendary comfort and support.

"Dansko revolutionized the healthcare industry over 30 years ago with our Professional clog," said Kitty Bolinger, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Dansko. "Knowing that one size doesn't fit all, we have continued to support our healthcare workers with new styles such as the Peony and Kaci. National Nurses Week is a special time to recognize and appreciate our nurses and give back to those that give so much."

Healthcare institutions participating in the Dansko Nurses Week program include: Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Iowa Healthcare Collaborative, Penn Medicine - University of Pennsylvania Health System, Penn State Hershey Medical Center, Main Line Health of Riddle Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital, and Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

ABOUT DANSKO

Dansko is a premium comfort footwear brand headquartered in West Grove, PA and is 100% employee owned. Founded in 1990, Dansko's mission is to improve the quality of people's lives through its products, passion, and commitment to a better tomorrow. Dansko shoes are for people who strive to get the most from life. We make shoes that are simply good for your feet – all day, every day – in a range of styles that are just right. Like you, we go the extra mile, love what we do, and do our best to make the world a better place.

