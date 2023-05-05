Dansko Continues Commitment to a Better Tomorrow with Launch of New Dayna Sandal

Featuring Vibram ECOSTEP EVO Recycled Rubber Outsole ~Leaving the world a better place one shoe at a time~

WEST GROVE, Pa., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Spring, Dansko, the iconic footwear brand known for its comfort, support, and style, announces the launch of its new Dayna sandal featuring a Vibram ECOSTEP EVO rubber outsole, made with a minimum of 30% recycled rubber. The design and construction of Dayna reflects Dansko's connection to nature and delivers a sustainable go-to sandal for everyday wear. "Dansko is thrilled to partner with Vibram on our new Dayna sandal as we carry out our mission and make design decisions that contribute to a better tomorrow," said Kitty Bolinger, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Dansko.

Dansko, Dayna style available in 5 colors, Stone, Teal, Tan, Cinnabar and Black.

Dayna's double strap construction features hook and loop adjustability to ensure the perfect fit while the lightweight, cushioned, contoured cork and EVA midsole delivers shock absorption and all day comfort. The Dayna is available in a variety of colors and sizes for women. It is both casual and classic making it the perfect sandal for walking on a beach, leaving a workout class, or simply running errands.

"There is nothing more sustainable than creating a product that lasts," added Bolinger. "At Dansko, we are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality footwear options that support their active lifestyles and getting the most out of life."

About Dansko - Dansko is a leading developer and marketer of premium comfort footwear and is 100% employee-owned. Founded in 1990 by wife-and-husband team Mandy Cabot and Peter Kjellerup, Dansko – literally translated as "Danish shoe" – leads the comfort footwear market in award-winning design and customer service. Today, the company continues to improve the quality of people's lives through products, passion, and a commitment to a better tomorrow. For more, please visit www.dansko.com .

