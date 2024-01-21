DANSOL MARKS FOUNDER'S DAY, CELEBRATES STAFF, AWARD STUDENTS

LAGOS, Nigeria, Jan. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of activities marking the 28th Founder's Day celebrations, Dansol High School is set to celebrate staff who have spent up to ten years and above in the school and reward students for excellent performance in academics.

Mrs Adun Akinyemiju, President Dansol Christian Mission

According to a press release by the school, the idea is to honor staff who have served and labored unwaveringly and shown steadfast commitment towards the vision for a decade, as a way of appreciating such staff and celebrating this significant milestone with them, having also been supportive towards the school's journey to excellence.

Other activities lined up for the Founder's Day celebration scheduled to hold on January 24, 2024 include the President's essay, themed '" My blueprint to effect the desired godly changes that will make Nigeria ten times better in the next five years." The President's essay is said not to be a merely literary exercise, as it is aimed at inspiring thoughts and fostering a sense of responsibility among learners. The essay encourages learners to express different ideas for a better future and to also cultivate a generation that understands the importance of unity in shaping the destiny of our beloved nation. The President's essay is usually keenly contested as the winner usually goes home with a coveted prize, which in the past has been scholarship support.

It will be recalled that the annual Dansol Founder's Day is a moment to celebrate the significant milestone achievements of the school whilst also reflecting on its rich history. The event serves as a reminder of the vision and values that have shaped the school over the past 28 years; it is an opportunity to pay tributes to the visionaries who laid the foundation for excellence in education which has made Dansol High School to stand out with her impeccable academic achievements.

The release stated that the School prides itself in the student - based learning method, where every learner is important, encouraged and tutored according to their learning capabilities to achieve a good outcome.

ABOUT DANSOL

Dansol is a thriving educational community of learners who have made their decision to study for specific reasons: good teachers, affordable tuition, a stimulating environment, small class-sizes, and a good Christian foundation. At Dansol, we aspire for the students to know that they are distinct, and need to dedicate their lives to God who can give them wisdom, and make them excel. Also at Dansol, the Child's individual latent talents and uniqueness are well nurtured. These and many more are the pillars upon which the DHS success has been built. We are set to teach children to depend on the manifold wisdom of God in order to achieve excellence. We believe that the Word of God can and does affect and mold lives. The name DANSOL is coined from two words- Daniel and Solomon, symbolizing the wisdom of God manifesting in youths. Daniel separated himself from the w orld unto the living God and God gave him wisdom above his peers and also gave him an excellent spirit.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323012/Adun_Akinyemiju.jpg

SOURCE Dansol High School