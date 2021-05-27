Dansons Marketing Recognized At The 2021 Telly And Communicator Awards

"We are honored to be recognized for the incredible work done by our in-house video, photo and marketing departments," said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. "It can't be overstated how blessed we are to have the best team in the industry, and how grateful we are that they have brought their time and talents to our company. In an unprecedented year, I am so proud of how our group came together to find innovative and best-in-class methods to generate continuous brand awareness and support our ever-growing sales initiatives. I can't wait to see what the future holds for this team."

For the Telly Awards, Dansons earned the top honor in the Branded Content – Business to Consumer category for its promotional video for the Walmart-exclusive Pit Boss Platinum Line of Grills. Receiving Gold is the world's largest honor for video and television content across all screens, beating out brands like AMC and Volvo in this specific category. The win puts Dansons in the top three percent of all winners and places them alongside major brands to have also previously earned the recognition such as HBO, Bloomberg, NBC, ESPN and Major League Baseball. In addition to the Gold Award, Dansons also received three Silver Awards for promo videos for the Lowe's-exclusive Pit Boss Pro Series, the Pit Boss Sportsman Line and the Louisiana Grills Founders Series and one Bronze Award for its Homegating with Pit Boss commercial.

"In the face of a year like no other, the visual storytelling community has continued to defy the limitations of our new world. Achievements have been both societal, such as embracing social media platforms to raise awareness about injustices and promote solidarity for movements, as well as geographical, like developing fully remote pipelines for dispersed teams," says Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. "This year's submissions doubled down on what we already know about the industry. Creativity cannot be stopped. Collaboration will always prevail. New ideas and stories will always find a way to break through to an audience."

Dansons also received three Communicator Awards in Distinction, including Distinction for Direction and Cinematography as well as Distinction for Video – Direct Marketing for Film/Video/Television for the Platinum Line Video and Distinction for Individual – Products & Services for Branded Entertainment for the Homegating Commercial. The Communicator Awards receives almost 5,000 entries from companies, agencies, studios, and boutique shops of all sizes, making it globally, one of the largest award shows of its kind.

"The work entered into this year's 27th Annual Communicator Awards is even more impressive than in seasons' past. This year's entries are a truly stellar embodiment of our "Communication is everything" tagline," said Eva McCloskey, managing director of the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. "On behalf of the Academy, I would like to thank all of this season's entrants for their willingness to produce such boundary-pushing, effective and outstanding work."

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by the Telly Award Judging Council, a group of leading video and television experts from some of the most prestigious companies in entertainment, publishing, advertising, and emerging technology, such as WarnerMedia, NBC News, Framestore NY, and Vimeo to name a few. View all of the winners of The 42nd Telly Awards at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded by passionate communications professionals over two decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, video, and social content the industry has to offer. The Communicator Awards is widely recognized as one of the largest awards of its kind in the world. For more information about the Communicator Awards, please visit www.communicatorawards.com.

Dansons was founded in 1999 by Dan Thiessen and his two sons. They own and operate multiple companies and brands within Dansons itself. Each brand has a reputation that fits the founders – reliable, dependable, honest and family-oriented. From world-class wood pellet grills and vertical smokers to industrial lubricants and horse bedding, Dansons offers a wide range of quality products within their respective industries. For more information, visit https://internal.dansons.com.

