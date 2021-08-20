Dansons Recognized by Popular Mechanics & Home Improvement Executive Magazines

PHOENIX, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dansons, the parent company of the fastest growing brands in the grilling industry, is proud to announce its products have been recognized with top honors in both the Popular Mechanics 2021 Home Awards and the Home Improvement Executive 2021 Gold Innovation Awards. For Popular Mechanics, the Copperhead 5-Series Vertical Smoker from Pit Boss® Grills took home "Best Pellet Smoker" accolades, while Dansons was honored with Gold Innovation Awards in the categories of Vertical Smokers and Wood Pellet Grills by Home Improvement Executive.

"It's absolutely wonderful to see the passion of our product team be recognized at the national level," said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. "We have an unwavering commitment to delivering a quality product at a competitive price that really resonates with our customers. The proof is in awards like this. We feel very blessed by the wonderful team that we have, led by my father, Dan Theissen, and Bobby Martin. It's a huge blessing to have the best team in the industry. We are very humbled and very blessed to continue to be recognized."

This is the third national recognition the Pit Boss Copperhead 5-Series Vertical Smoker has received in the last year, having also been named the "Best New Smoker of 2020" as well as receiving a gold medal in the "Best Value" category by AmazingRibs.com. These units can be purchased exclusively at Walmart retailers nationwide.

For Dansons, the two accolades from Home Improvement Executive mark yet another recognition in innovation for the company. The business was also honored with five Telly Awards, including one gold in the category of Branded Content – Business to Consumer, and three Communicator Awards in Distinction in varying categories, earlier this year. In total, the 11 recognitions this year are representative of a company that is rapidly expanding and houses the fastest growing brands in the grilling industry.

"It's the culmination of a lot of hard work by a lot of talented people," Thiessen said. "It's a blessing to have a team with this kind of talent. It's important to be recognized for your achievements, but we aren't the type to sit back and just bask in it. We want it to fuel us to continue to be the best. We feel this is God's business and, since we feel that way, there's nothing that's acceptable other than to be the best in this industry. We're excited for what's to come."

Dansons is a leading manufacturer of value-engineered, technologically innovative products including wood pellet, gas, charcoal, and combination-fueled grills, barbeques, smokers and portable grills sold under its Pit Boss, Louisiana Grills and Country Smokers brands. Additionally, within those brands exists full lines of pellet fuel, cooking accessories, spices and sauces that are available across multiple leading retailers and direct-to-consumer sales and are sold in more than 25 countries worldwide. Dansons' products are designed in-house by a highly talented team of engineers and category experts.

Dansons was founded in 1999 by Dan Thiessen and his two sons. They own and operate multiple companies and brands within Dansons itself, including Pit Boss® Grills, Louisiana Grills®, Country Smokers®, SureLock Security Co.®, Thiessen's Outdoor Equipment® and A-MAZE-N Smokin' Products®. Each brand has a reputation that fits the founders – reliable, dependable, honest and family-oriented. From world-class wood pellet grills and vertical smokers to industrial lubricants and horse bedding, Dansons offers a wide range of quality products within their respective industries.

