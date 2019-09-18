Dante Labs Announces 10,000 Oral Microbiome Project to Improve Oral Care

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dante Labs announced today the 10,000 Oral Microbiome Project, aimed at improving the oral care of individuals by leveraging the latest DNA sequencing technologies. The project will improve the understanding of the relationship between diseases and the DNA of the microbes in our mouths - including gingivitis and gum diseases.

The project is co-financed by the Italian Government through its Innovation Agency Invitalia, which promotes R&D projects with measurable impact on the economy and the well being of individuals. Dante Labs covered the remaining expenses.

"This is the next step of oral care prevention," said Dante Labs CEO Andrea Riposati. "People will prevent diseases to their gums and teeth by checking their oral microbiomes regularly. Invitalia has proven a trusted and dynamic partner with the vision to back ambitious, entrepreneurial projects. We will keep investing in Italy and Europe and we will continue to shape the future of genomics."

The project will leverage Dante Labs' expertise in whole genome sequencing data analysis and interpretation and is expected to be completed by early 2020.

