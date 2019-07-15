Dante Labs Announces New Special Offering for Prime Day 2019, in Celebration of Its New AI-Powered Reports and Sequencing Center
Leading whole genome sequencing company Dante Labs announced today the offer of whole genome sequencing (WGS) and interpretation at only USD $349 (€299) for Prime Day 2019
Jul 15, 2019, 11:15 ET
LONDON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International biotech company Dante Labs announced today the offer of whole genome sequencing (WGS) and interpretation at only USD $349 (€299). The special offer is available for only 48 hours for Amazon Prime Day 2019 — from July 15 to July 16 on both the Amazon websites (amazon.com, amazon.de, amazon.fr) and on Dante Labs' website. Customers from all over the world will be able to benefit from this one-off opportunity.
New customers will receive the new Dante Labs Report, powered by Artificial Intelligence, with hundreds of pages of relevant information. Moreover, samples will be sequenced in Dante Labs' own sequencing center in Italy, thus benefiting from a quick turnaround time.
"Amazon Prime Day 2019 happens at a historically important moment for Dante Labs," said Dante Labs CEO Andrea Riposati. "We have just released a new AI-powered personalized report, with information for hundreds of pages. Our new, highly automated sequencing centre is getting ready to receive samples from our users worldwide. We are glad to share our excitement with our fans by releasing a new special offer for Amazon Prime Day 2019."
Media Contact:
Francesco Pennelli
Phone: +39-3206-030072
Email: francesco@dantelabs.com
