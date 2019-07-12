Dante Labs Launches First Whole Genome Reports Powered by Artificial Intelligence Leveraging Amazon Web Services

L'AQUILA, Italy, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dante Labs today introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool to create personalized reports from whole genome sequencing data that leverages a person's medical information to identify the most relevant insights across the six billion letters that make up human DNA.

Dante Labs' use of AI is a completely new approach to the interpretation of genetic data. The old approach was to analyze only small sections of the DNA—the so-called target panels—or to simply provide unfiltered raw data because companies lacked the computational power and capabilities to analyze the entire DNA.

The use of AI is particularly valuable for complex conditions such as cancers, epilepsy, diabetes, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease and other rare diseases.

"The old approach was to give up on the power of the whole genome," said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Labs. "Instead of limiting the benefits of genomic analysis, we chose to leverage machine learning to bring innovative analysis in the vast amount of data that we generate for each genome. We selected Amazon Web Services as our trusted technology partner because of Amazon continuous innovation and advancements in the field of artificial intelligence, machine learning and scalable computing."

With AI, Dante Labs ensures the entire genome is analyzed and that people get the most meaningful information without getting lost in the vastness of their DNA and without giving up on obtaining a comprehensive analysis.

Dante Labs' users will receive curated, reports based on their medical history, diagnosis, health-care records and any other medical information available. Dante Labs accepts medical documents in different languages and not just preformatted electronic health records, so that people in all countries can benefit from AI.

Dante Labs' approach is to leverage medical information and insights, integrate genomics with medical data and work with the medical community and doctors instead of trying to replace them.

"We always recommend that our users to engage health care professionals with our reports," Riposati concluded. "Now the next doctor's visit could be with AI."

Media Contact:

Francesco Pennelli

Phone: +39-3206-030072

Email: francesco@dantelabs.com

Related Images

dante-labs-reports.png

Related Links

Dante Labs Whole Genome Test for Advanced Health

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKO_2qli4xA

SOURCE Dante Labs