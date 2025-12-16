Dante Partners with Omaha's Early Bird to Launch New Italian Prosecco

Local restaurant collab adds a festive, brunch-ready sparkler to Dante's private label wine collection

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dante, Omaha's destination for Italian wine and wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, has partnered with fellow Omaha favorite Early Bird to introduce a new Italian Prosecco as part of the Dante Private Label Wine Collection.

The collaboration brings together Dante's deep Italian wine expertise and Early Bird's beloved brunch culture, resulting in a crisp, festive sparkling wine designed for both brunch and celebrations all season long.

"Our private label wines are all about relationships—finding winemakers we love, and then sharing those wines with Omaha in a really intentional way," said Chef/Owner Nick Strawhecker of Dante. "Partnering with Early Bird on this Prosecco felt like such a natural fit. It's bright, playful, and perfect for everything from brunch to holiday toasts."

Crafted in Italy and selected jointly by Dante and Early Bird, the new Prosecco is vibrant and refreshing, with lively bubbles and a balanced, food-friendly profile that pairs as easily with pancakes and bacon as it does with pizza and antipasti.

"We've always believed brunch should feel like a little celebration," said a representative from Early Bird. "This Prosecco brings that spirit to life. It's exactly what we want in the glass when guests are gathering with friends and family."

The new Prosecco joins Dante's growing private label lineup, which also includes Gavi, Barbera, Barolo, and a Rosato. Guests will be able to enjoy the Prosecco by the glass and bottle at both Dante and Early Bird, as well as purchase bottles to take home for entertaining and gifting.

The Prosecco will also be featured in Dante's holiday offerings and special tastings, giving guests multiple opportunities to experience the full Dante wine collection.

About Dante

Dante is an Omaha-based Italian restaurant known for its wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, regional Italian cooking, and one of the most comprehensive Italian-only wine lists in the region. With a focus on seasonal ingredients and strong relationships with farmers and winemakers, Dante brings the spirit of Italy to the Heartland through food, wine, and hospitality.

About Early Bird

Early Bird is a popular Omaha brunch restaurant celebrated for its playful, comfort-driven menu, creative breakfast cocktails, and welcoming, neighborhood feel. Known for long brunch lines and a loyal following, Early Bird has become a go-to gathering place for friends, families, and brunch lovers alike.

