Danté Restaurant and Bar Selects Voicify to Streamline Phone-Based Guest Service

Historic award-winning New York City gathering spot to improve efficiencies and guest convenience with leading Voice AI technology

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voicify, the market leader in conversational AI, today announced it has been selected as the Conversational Voice AI provider for Danté Restaurant and Bar. Using Voicify at its New York City locations, Danté harnesses Voice AI to free up staff to serve in-person guests and fulfill orders while extending a high-touch, high-end experience to customers who call.

Dante Selects Voicify AI Answering

"Each Danté location fields 1,500 customer calls per month," said Robert Naughton, CRO at Voicify. "Before Voicify, these calls were answered by onsite staff or went to voicemail. Naturally, an award-winning bar needs to be as attentive to guests as possible, but dealing with such high call volume is time consuming. Voicify is helping Danté save big on labor hours each month and answering calls even when the venues are closed."

Guests who call the New York City locations of Danté can ask basic questions that are answered by Voicify AI Voice Assistants. Questions include 'What hours are you open?'; 'Do you deliver?'; 'Tell me about your menu'; and 'May I place an order?'. With AI acting as a front-line automated assistant, restaurant staff spend less time on the phone and more time serving in-person guests and fulfilling orders. "A tradition over one hundred years in the making, Danté is one of the many bars and restaurant locations using our Voice AI products. It is a testament to the fact that AI can give guests seeking 'life's simple pleasures' the high-end experience they have come to expect from award-winning brands such as Danté," said Jeff McMahon, CEO at Voicify. "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this iconic brand starting with both the historic Greenwich Village meeting house and the West Village location."

Voicify is optimized to handle natural human speech. This means that Danté customers can speak their questions or requests without modifying their speech at all. As part of the conversational flow, Voicify AI assists phone customers using the most appropriate messaging method. For example, the AI assistant can automatically send an SMS text with a link to restaurant location directions or the restaurant's online ordering platform. Voicify assistants continually learn and improve based on customer interactions. As needed or at customer request, the AI assistant can connect the guest with human staff.

"We were named #1 World's Best Bar in 2019 and Best Bar in America for both 2019 and 2020, so we have a reputation to guard," said Linden Pride, Owner of Danté. "As a result, we're highly selective when it comes to customer-facing technologies. Among conversational AI providers, Voicify was the obvious choice because of their deep expertise and superior technology. Voicify automates aspects of our front-line service to free up human employees to focus on the personal, face-to-face guest service that has won Danté a top spot in the hearts and minds of so many New Yorkers for more than a hundred years."

About Voicify

Voicify has spent years pioneering an industry-leading platform for natural language understanding and processing. Today, Voicify is the leading voice AI technology company for restaurants. Voicify's suite of tools transforms guest experiences across multiple points of service with seamless deployment and can scale to any size restaurant operation. Designed to deploy quickly and integrate directly with existing phone, POS, kiosk and other restaurant technologies, Voicify AI always delivers the polished, on-brand experience that diners expect. Voicify sets the standard for conversational AI by learning quickly and delivering intelligent and reliable performance for any situation. Find out more about Voicify for Restaurants here . To give Voicify AI a try, call 888-910-6525.

About Caffé Danté Restaurant and Bar

Danté has been a beacon for the community of Greenwich Village since it opened its doors in 1915. Now a registered New York City landmark, this modest meeting house has always attracted people from all walks of life: famous actors, writers, and musicians, to the down-at-heel of the beatnik generation, all of whom have found solace in its relaxed and unpretentious environs, a place where a cup of espresso, a warm smile or a friendly embrace epitomized life's simple pleasures. For more information about Danté, visit https://www.dante-nyc.com/welcome/ .

Media Contact:

Robert Naughton

[email protected]

SOURCE Voicify