Danti Raises $2.75 Million in Pre-Seed Funding Round, Launches Search Engine for Earth Data

ATLANTA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danti , pioneers in helping users find relevant information about physical places on our planet, today announced the closing of its $2.75 million Pre-seed funding round. The round was led by Tech Square Ventures with participation from Radius Capital. Also included Philip Krim and Raven One Ventures, Space.VC, Overline, Tareyton Ventures, Jordan Noone, Keith Masback, and Jeff Crusey. Funding will be used to accelerate development of Danti's search engine technology for deployment with U.S. intelligence and defense customers, along with commercial partners in the property, insurance, and large scale infrastructure space.

Founded in 2023 by experts in the aerospace, space, and geospatial data markets, Danti is on a mission to make Earth's data accessible to anyone looking for it. Powered by the latest AI and natural language processing (NLP) technologies, Danti allows expert and non-expert users alike to pose simple questions and get highly relevant results. For example, a query of "How old is the roof at 123 Main Street?" will return results that include county permit records, high resolution airborne images confirming roof changes, and analytics from firms who provide that information.

"Today's market for Earth data is a lot like the early days of the internet—there's a staggering amount of data out there, but it's all siloed and distributed. As a result, this valuable data is only available to experts who know exactly where to look for it and how to piece it together," said Jesse Kallman, CEO and Founder of Danti. "Danti is on a mission to open access to data on physical locations by building the market's first search engine—one that's as easy to use as the popular search engines we all use to surf the web."

Along with the funding round, Danti also announced that it has won an open challenge put out by the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) and sponsored by the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) titled geoSpatial Environment for Access, Retrieval & Content Hosting ("gSEARCH"). The gSEARCH program is focused on the search and discovery of multi-formatted geospatial content within government-managed and commercial data repositories. Danti's cutting-edge technology was awarded the top prize for its ability to enable non-expert users with no geospatial background to quickly prioritize, analyze, and organize information into action. This program is now underway, and Danti is working alongside NGA and various DoD partners to provide a critical search tool to those protecting our nation.

"Every day, there are terabytes of data produced on physical places by satellites, drones, manned aircraft, analytics firms, social media, news, and other sources. The disorganization of this data is a compounding problem," said Martice Nicks, CTO and co-founder of Danti. "We are building a search engine that brings order to the chaos. By leveraging the latest advancements in AI and NLP, Danti will empower our defense, intelligence and commercial customers to make searching their own data, and all publicly available data, as simple as searching the web."

