Danti Raises $5M to Deploy it's AI Data Analyst

ATLANTA, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Danti, an AI company building a revolutionary AI Data Analyst who can answer questions about any place and time - instantly, today announced it has raised $5M in a Seed round led by Shield Capital. Also participating are existing investors Tech Square Ventures, Humba Ventures and Leo Polovets, Space.VC, and Radius Capital.

"There is a massive data overload, distribution, and knowledge gap problem that companies and governments alike are facing," said Danti founder and CEO Jesse Kallman. "We founded Danti to help users make sense of that data. By leveraging AI and natural language processing, users of any skill level can now connect up large volumes of information, across systems, types and formats to get complete answers in a matter of seconds. We provide users with an AI Data Analyst at their fingertips."

"Harnessing data across multiple sources is a challenge for most industries," said David Rothzeid, Vice President of Shield Capital. "Danti's LLMs enable a new kind of search engine that has the potential to democratize the world's massive amounts of data. Jesse and Martice are solving a big problem."

Danti has now deployed its technology across government customers to support them in their missions. Users can access data and analysis across both government and commercial sources including satellite imagery, computer vision-based analytics, reports, news, social media, shipping data, global events, and active fires.

The company has quickly gained traction with early customers including the United States Space Force who uses the company's product to enable Guardians and Airman to easily search, discover and share data sets coming in from across the planet. Danti's technology is supporting Space Systems Command's TacSRT effort to ongoing events and operations around the world.

"Our mission is to be the connective tissue between sensor data, deep analytic reporting, and the end consumers of both general and enterprise markets," said Martice Nicks, Co-founder and CTO. "Our approach connects our team's long history in building and delivering enterprise data systems for commercial and U.S. federal customers and applies that subject matter expertise to developing an AI data analyst that can take questions and interpret many different data sources into context bound, semantically relevant answers."

Danti's team will be showcasing its technology at the upcoming GEOINT Symposium May 5-8, 2024 in Kissimmee, Florida. To learn more, visit Danti.ai.

About Danti

Danti is the first Earth data search engine to enable expert and non-expert users to pose simple questions about physical places on our planet to access the breadth of information generated daily by satellites, drones, analytics firms, social media, news and more. By incorporating the latest AI tools and decades of experience in different data types, Danti provides highly relevant information instantly. The team brings together expertise from government, enterprise data systems, and leaders from across the earth observation market. For more information, visit Danti.ai.

About Shield Capital

Shield Capital is a venture capital firm investing in early-stage companies building technologies that matter in artificial intelligence, autonomy, cybersecurity, investors, and space. SHIELD's veteran team of founders, investors, and national security leaders is mission-focused in support of entrepreneurs addressing the convergence of commercial industry and national security. Mission Matters at SHIELD.

Learn more at www.shieldcap.com

SOURCE Danti